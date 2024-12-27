Microsoft Issues Security Warning To Millions To Avoid Installing Windows 11 In This Manner

Just in case you thought Windows 11 24H2
's issues were over, here's the latest headache from the good folks at Microsoft. It turns out that physical installation media (meaning CDs and flash drives) created for Windows 11 24H2 that also includes security updates from between October 8th and November 12th could result in a faulty install that cannot receive further Windows security updates.
Incredibly, machines that are installed with any other media and then updated to include the same security patches don't suffer this problem, so if you haven't reinstalled Windows in the last couple of months, then you've nothing to worry about. However, if you have installed Windows in the last couple of months—as we have done several times for test benches
—then you're likely not receiving security updates.
For now, the only way to fix this issue is a full clean reinstall. Exciting, huh? Microsoft says it is "working on a resolution" and that it will provide details of such a fix whenever possible. Given that this is strictly a software issue it does make you wonder if Microsoft couldn't simply ship the fix via Windows Update, but we're not operating system developers, so what do we know?
This is just the latest in a long string of issues for the most recent release of Windows 11. The 24H2 release has been plagued with problems, including broken Auto HDR
, busted USB scanners, wonky USB audio, problems with Outlook, major issues with certain Ubisoft games
, and various other SNAFUs with specific hardware and software configurations.
You can see the full list of Windows 11 24H2 issues at Microsoft's page
where this news came out. Hopefully the OS vendor can get the ship turned around soon, because SteamOS is looking real sexy
these days for DIY PC builders.