Microsoft Vet Declares Xbox Hardware Is Dead, Calls Current Strategy Chaotic
This isn't merely a theory, it's already happening. I have in my hands on the newly minted Meta Quest 3S Xbox Edition, proof that Microsoft means the phrase "Everything is an Xbox." Its upcoming integrated Xbox app will also unify gamer's libraries in one place, with Microsoft making a push towards dominating the gaming software arena.
Even Valve's Steam platform appears to be playing nice with Microsoft, which is not surprising. Microsoft is not simply just a console maker, but it controls the entire pipeline with the Windows operating system for gamers worldwide. This control cannot be understated, so although Xbox hardware may be less of a priority, it has the ecosystem to enforce the direction of gaming overall.
The handheld collaboration with ASUS with its ROG Xbox Ally is also another example of Microsoft branching out to other existing hardware platforms. It can do this based on its Game Pass credentials and possession of various high-quality gaming franchises. Call of Duty has been around since 2004, and a big draw for many gamers that subscribe to the service. With character skins like the upcoming Beavis and Butt-Head collab, Microsoft is diving deep into our 90's nostalgia.
For example, the Meta Quest 3S Xbox Edition is a mere novelty, as streaming games via Game Pass can get tiresome after only a few minutes. When ergonomically light headsets are available with high-resolutions and almost latency free gaming is when we'll truly move on to such services.
Microsoft is not stopping at just branding other hardware, however, with software being a key multi-platform strategy. The release of once Xbox exclusives such as Forza Horizon 5 on PlayStation are also big shifts in strategy. This opens the popular console platform to games once only available on Xbox.
With this type of software push, and using alternative Xbox-branded hardware, the native Xbox hardware may not be long for this world, at least from Fryer's perspective. However, Microsoft recently announced a strategic multi-year partnership with AMD to provide chips for its future hardware endeavors, including a next-gen Xbox console.