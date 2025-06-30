CATEGORIES
Microsoft Vet Declares Xbox Hardware Is Dead, Calls Current Strategy Chaotic

by Thiago TrevisanMonday, June 30, 2025, 10:23 AM EDT
The console wars have always been heated, but it looks like Microsoft's Xbox may be throwing us a curve ball. We've come to expect hardware updates by each brand every few years since the early days of Nintendo versus Sega. And much like Sega, Microsoft appears to be changing its hardware strategy and focusing more on multi-platform software. One of the Xbox team founding members, Laura Fryer, is critical of the strategy, however, saying that "Hardware is expensive to make, it's much easier to slap an Xbox sticker on an existing piece of hardware and call it a day."

This isn't merely a theory, it's already happening. I have in my hands on the newly minted Meta Quest 3S Xbox Edition, proof that Microsoft means the phrase "Everything is an Xbox." Its upcoming integrated Xbox app will also unify gamer's libraries in one place, with Microsoft making a push towards dominating the gaming software arena. 

Even Valve's Steam platform appears to be playing nice with Microsoft, which is not surprising. Microsoft is not simply just a console maker, but it controls the entire pipeline with the Windows operating system for gamers worldwide. This control cannot be understated, so although Xbox hardware may be less of a priority, it has the ecosystem to enforce the direction of gaming overall.

The handheld collaboration with ASUS with its ROG Xbox Ally is also another example of Microsoft branching out to other existing hardware platforms. It can do this based on its Game Pass credentials and possession of various high-quality gaming franchises. Call of Duty has been around since 2004, and a big draw for many gamers that subscribe to the service. With character skins like the upcoming Beavis and Butt-Head collab, Microsoft is diving deep into our 90's nostalgia. 

 
Not everyone is on board with Microsoft's strategy, though. Laura Fryer believes that the "Xbox hardware business is dead." This may very well be true, but there are some caveats here that may not bode well if not executed correctly. Technology is simply not up to the standards needed yet for competent cloud gaming, both in latency, as well as gamer experience. She also said that the "Xbox strategy is chaotic." This presents potential issues that can certainly be a negative for the brand if gamers don't get a clear direction going forward. 

For example, the Meta Quest 3S Xbox Edition is a mere novelty, as streaming games via Game Pass can get tiresome after only a few minutes. When ergonomically light headsets are available with high-resolutions and almost latency free gaming is when we'll truly move on to such services. 

Microsoft is not stopping at just branding other hardware, however, with software being a key multi-platform strategy. The release of once Xbox exclusives such as Forza Horizon 5 on PlayStation are also big shifts in strategy. This opens the popular console platform to games once only available on Xbox. 

With this type of software push, and using alternative Xbox-branded hardware, the native Xbox hardware may not be long for this world, at least from Fryer's perspective. However, Microsoft recently announced a strategic multi-year partnership with AMD to provide chips for its future hardware endeavors, including a next-gen Xbox console.
