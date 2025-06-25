Meta Quest 3S Xbox Edition Is Official But You Have To Act Fast To Buy One





With Microsoft has been on a *ahem* quest recently to define what the Xbox is, and that seems to involve everything but its own hardware. Case in point, a newly released Meta Quest 3S Xbox Edition is now out in the wild, priced at $399 and themed with the Xbox green. It also comes with a limited edition Xbox controller, along with the usual accessories that accompany the device. It's a limited edition product, so it may potentially only be available for a short period of time.With Xbox having a new app that will integrate everything into one area, this spreading of the Xbox brand makes sense for Microsoft. The Meta Quest 3S Xbox Edition is essentially the same design and internal hardware as the regular Quest 3S, though it does have a unique user interface along with the black and green colorway meshing with the Xbox brand.





The limited edition model with 128GB of storage, as well as the Meta Quest Elite Strap bundled in the package. You also get three months of Game Pass and Meta Horizon+ included to try out the services.



VR and augmented reality have been a tricky market to get into, as the Apple Vision Pro has shown us. Meta was smart with its device, posturing it as a capable gaming headset instead of just productivity, and an accessible price point. With the Xbox brand, it can now get one step closer to realizing the greater goal of bringing VR gaming to more people.







While we wait for next generation consoles, Microsoft is clearly testing the waters of these partnerships to see if it can push its significant game library to as many platforms as possible. VR is still a market that can have a lot of growth, with the Microsoft really meant it when it said that "Everything is an Xbox." It also recently announced its first handheld in collaboration with ASUS, the ROG Xbox Ally / Ally X. The big factor behind its push into various devices is the Game Pass service that is very popular on both Xbox and PC.




