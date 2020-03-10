CATEGORIES
Tuesday, March 10, 2020

Microsoft To Discuss Xbox Series X Hardware And Project xCloud Next Week Via Livestream

xbox series x
Microsoft has already given us a wealth of information on its upcoming Xbox Series X game console, but it isn't finished just yet. The company was expected to take a deeper dive into discussing the console at GDC 2020, which was supposed to run from March 16th through March 20th. However, with the show being cancelled due to the coronavirus, Microsoft is taking matters into its own hands with a livestream event next week.

Microsoft will host a number of talks on March 17th and March 18th, but the most interesting stuff will be happening on the latter day. At 11:40am PST on March 18th, Microsoft will hold a livestream event entitled "Xbox Series X + Project xCloud = New Chapter in Gaming".  It's likely that we will be hearing additional details on the Xbox Series X hardware during this event, and how that hardware will be leveraged to enable more immersive experiences with Project xCloud.

xbox series x controller

Later at 1:20pm EST, Microsoft will have another livestream entitled "What’s new in DirectX: Raytracing, mesh shading, and more", which will likely be applicable not just to the Xbox Series X, but also PCs with NVIDIA GeForce RTX and AMD RDNA 2 (Navi 2X) graphics cards installed.

With that being said, here are all of the sessions that Microsoft will be livestreaming on March 17th and March 18th:

​​​Day 1 - March 17, 2020​

  • 10:00  Welcome to Game Stack Live!​
  • 10:25  How The Coalition built Gears 5 to be more accessible
  • 10:45  Building accessibility into your game - the Xbox Accessibility Guidelines
  • 11:00  Panel: The changing nature of today’s game industry
  • 11:35  Panel: How to be intentionally inclusive in your game design
  • 12:15  What is Microsoft Game Stack?
  • 12:30  The Importance of LiveOps
  • 1:00  Rare: Building Sea of Thieves with a LiveOps Mentality
  • 1:35  What it means to run a game studio – a conversation with Turn 10
  • 2:00  Maximizing impact and reach for your independent games with the ID@Xbox team​

Day 2 - March 18, 2020

  • 10:00  Previously on Game Stack Live 10:15 How inXile used creative iteration to drive Wasteland's development 
  • 10:40  Panel: How online services are defining the next generation of game development 
  • 11:40  Xbox Series X + Project xCloud = New Chapter in Gaming
  • 12:40  The spark of creativity that drives Double Fine
  • 1:20  What’s new in DirectX: Raytracing, mesh shading, and more

Back in late February, Microsoft confirmed that the Xbox Series X is using an AMD Zen 2-based processor and a Radeon RDNA 2 GPU with hardware-accelerated DirectX raytracing and Variable Rate Shading support. The GPU is rated for 12 TFLOPs compute performance, and can support up to 120FPS gaming along with 4K gaming at 60FPS+. Game loading times will be dramatically reduced thanks to a standard solid-state drive (SSD), and Quick Resume functionality has been confirmed to work even after a system reboot.

The Xbox Series X is supposed to launch in time for the Holiday 2020 shopping season, but it's unknown yet if the impact of the coronavirus will delay that rollout.



