Microsoft To Discuss Xbox Series X Hardware And Project xCloud Next Week Via Livestream





Microsoft has already given us a wealth of information on its upcoming Xbox Series X game console, but it isn't finished just yet. The company was expected to take a deeper dive into discussing the console at GDC 2020 , which was supposed to run from March 16through March 20. However, with the show being cancelled due to the coronavirus, Microsoft is taking matters into its own hands with a livestream event next week.

Microsoft will host a number of talks on March 17th and March 18th, but the most interesting stuff will be happening on the latter day. At 11:40am PST on March 18th, Microsoft will hold a livestream event entitled "Xbox Series X + Project xCloud = New Chapter in Gaming". It's likely that we will be hearing additional details on the Xbox Series X hardware during this event, and how that hardware will be leveraged to enable more immersive experiences with Project xCloud.





Later at 1:20pm EST, Microsoft will have another livestream entitled "What’s new in DirectX: Raytracing, mesh shading, and more", which will likely be applicable not just to the Xbox Series X, but also PCs with NVIDIA GeForce RTX and AMD RDNA 2 (Navi 2X) graphics cards installed.

With that being said, here are all of the sessions that Microsoft will be livestreaming on March 17th and March 18th:

​​​Day 1 - March 17, 2020​

10:00 Welcome to Game Stack Live!​

10:25 How The Coalition built Gears 5 to be more accessible

10:45 Building accessibility into your game - the Xbox Accessibility Guidelines

11:00 Panel: The changing nature of today’s game industry

11:35 Panel: How to be intentionally inclusive in your game design

12:15 What is Microsoft Game Stack?

12:30 The Importance of LiveOps

1:00 Rare: Building Sea of Thieves with a LiveOps Mentality

1:35 What it means to run a game studio – a conversation with Turn 10

2:00 Maximizing impact and reach for your independent games with the ID@Xbox team​

Day 2 - March 18, 2020

10:00 Previously on Game Stack Live 10:15 How inXile used creative iteration to drive Wasteland's development

10:40 Panel: How online services are defining the next generation of game development

11:40 Xbox Series X + Project xCloud = New Chapter in Gaming

12:40 The spark of creativity that drives Double Fine

1:20 What’s new in DirectX: Raytracing, mesh shading, and more

Back in late February, Microsoft confirmed that the Xbox Series X is using an AMD Zen 2-based processor and a Radeon RDNA 2 GPU with hardware-accelerated DirectX raytracing and Variable Rate Shading support. The GPU is rated for 12 TFLOPs compute performance, and can support up to 120FPS gaming along with 4K gaming at 60FPS+. Game loading times will be dramatically reduced thanks to a standard solid-state drive (SSD), and Quick Resume functionality has been confirmed to work even after a system reboot.

The Xbox Series X is supposed to launch in time for the Holiday 2020 shopping season, but it's unknown yet if the impact of the coronavirus will delay that rollout.