Microsoft Teases DirectSR API To Bring Super Resolution Upscaling To More Gaming PCs





It's a messed-up state we're in now, where gamers might actually pick games to play based on what graphics hardware they have. Developers have a limited amount of time to work on a title, and streamlining the process of implementing upscalers can only be a good thing for both game studios and gamers. Plus, this should make it easier for new upscaling technologies to find their way to games more quickly—as long as it works well.



