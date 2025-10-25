CATEGORIES
Microsoft Teams Could Soon Rat You Out To Your Boss With Your Live Location

by Zak KillianSaturday, October 25, 2025, 02:30 PM EDT
hero microsoft teams
Does your workplace use Microsoft Teams? Be wary, because the House of Windows is testing a new Teams feature that can automatically update your work location based on the Wi-Fi network you're connected to, meaning your boss might soon know exactly when you're in (or not in) the office.

According to the Microsoft 365 Roadmap (ID 488800), Teams will soon detect when a user connects to an organization's Wi-Fi and update their work location to reflect the specific building. Microsoft frames the feature as a way to "reduce confusion at the workplace," helping colleagues identify who's on-site or remote—though the privacy implications speak for themselves.

With that said, the feature will apparently be off by default, and tenant admins will have the privilege of deciding whether to enable location reporting and also whether to require end-user opt-in. Of course, given how these things usually go, it wouldn't be shocking if most corporations quietly made it mandatory for everyone.

microsoft teams automatically update work location roadmap
The roadmap entry on Microsoft's site.

Currently in development, the feature is expected to roll out broadly in December 2025. While it could make in-person coordination smoother, it also fits neatly into a broader shift toward corporate monitoring as companies roll back remote work regardless of real productivity gains or losses.

Microsoft recently joined that trend, announcing that employees living within 50 miles of an office must return on-site at least three days a week by early 2026. Between policies like that and now Teams learning your exact building location, the cumbersome gaze of the office panopticon weighs heavier than ever before.
Tags:  Microsoft, Privacy, teams
