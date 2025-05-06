Skype Shuts Down After 22 Years But Here Are 5 Alternatives.
Launched in 2003, Skype quickly became a go-to app for free internet calls. Eventually, it amassed hundreds of millions of users worldwide. In 2011, Microsoft bought the company for $8.5 billion and integrated it across its services, including Windows and Xbox.
However, Skype lost to newer platforms like Google Meet, WhatsApp, Signal (which amplified its video call feature), and Microsoft Teams. During the pandemic, other platforms like Zoom surged in popularity. Skype, however, failed to keep up in terms of performance and user experience. Microsoft gradually shifted its focus to Teams, especially for business and enterprise communication.
Until January 2026, existing Skype users can export data, contacts, chats, and call history to Microsoft Teams or back up manually through Skype settings. Users can also log into Teams using their Skype credentials.
If you are looking for an alternative to Skype, Microsoft recommends Teams, but there are several other alternatives:
-
Zoom remains a leading choice for meetings, classes, and webinars. It's easy to use and offers a solid free plan.
- Google Meet competes favorably with leading video apps as well. It integrates with Gmail and Calendar, making it convenient for personal and professional use.
-
WhatsApp is good for mobile-friendly voice and video calls, particularly for personal communication with friends and family.
-
Facebook Messenger offers free video calling and screen sharing, which is especially popular among social media users.
- Discord and Slack, offer voice and video calling, particularly for teams' internal communications and community-based use.