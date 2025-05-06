CATEGORIES
home News

Skype Shuts Down After 22 Years But Here Are 5 Alternatives.

by Victor AwogbemilaTuesday, May 06, 2025, 02:52 PM EDT
hero skype alternatives
Skype has officially shut down. Microsoft, which owns the platform, confirmed that the video app was discontinued on May 5th, so today's news is no surprise. We reported Microsoft's plan to end Skype in March.

Launched in 2003, Skype quickly became a go-to app for free internet calls. Eventually, it amassed hundreds of millions of users worldwide. In 2011, Microsoft bought the company for $8.5 billion and integrated it across its services, including Windows and Xbox.

However, Skype lost to newer platforms like Google Meet, WhatsApp, Signal (which amplified its video call feature), and Microsoft Teams. During the pandemic, other platforms like Zoom surged in popularity. Skype, however, failed to keep up in terms of performance and user experience. Microsoft gradually shifted its focus to Teams, especially for business and enterprise communication.

Until January 2026, existing Skype users can export data, contacts, chats, and call history to Microsoft Teams or back up manually through Skype settings. Users can also log into Teams using their Skype credentials.

body zoom skype alternative

If you are looking for an alternative to Skype, Microsoft recommends Teams, but there are several other alternatives:

  1. Zoom remains a leading choice for meetings, classes, and webinars. It's easy to use and offers a solid free plan.

  2. Google Meet competes favorably with leading video apps as well. It integrates with Gmail and Calendar, making it convenient for personal and professional use.

  3. WhatsApp is good for mobile-friendly voice and video calls, particularly for personal communication with friends and family.

  4. Facebook Messenger offers free video calling and screen sharing, which is especially popular among social media users.

  5. Discord and Slack, offer voice and video calling, particularly for teams' internal communications and community-based use.
Skype's shutdown may be the end of an era, but the market is full of tools that are arguably better suited to modern communications.
Tags:  Skype, (nasdaq:msft), video app
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2025 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment