Microsoft Keeps Nagging Millions Of Windows Users To Switch To Edge Now
Microsoft wants to change this, though. The company is quick to tout supposed security and safety benefits to using Edge, even though every browser has phishing protection and malware resistance these days. The company will do seemingly anything to get users on its browser, and that includes adding irritating pop-ups endlessly nagging the Windows faithful.
WindowsLatest just discovered evidence in the latest Canary builds of Microsoft Edge that the company has absolutely no intentions of ending this behavior. The site noted references to pop-up dialogs titled "msNurturingDefaultBrowserBannerUX2OneBtn," "msEdgeDefaultBrowserTrigger," and "msEdgeNotDefaultBrowserTrigger," none of which are currently used but all of which sound like nags for users who elect to set a different app as their default browser in Windows 11.
By the by, if these pop-ups irritate you, you can deal with them once and for all with a variety of third-party applications. I am a particular fan of the sketchy-looking but actually quite solid Winaero Tweaker, a free tool that offers extensive knobs and switches for you to customize your Windows operating system. You can do things like disable web search from start, disable the new Windows 11 context menus, and terminate annoying advertisements all right from the intuitive GUI.