by Brandon HillWednesday, February 17, 2021, 11:52 AM EDT

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Bundle With Type Cover, Surface Pen And More Gets Red Hot $400 Discount

surface pro 7
Microsoft's current Surface Pro 7 has been around for well over a year at this point, but it is still one of the best Windows 10 convertibles on the market. The 1.7-pound Surface Pro 7 has a 13.2-inch PixelSense Display (2736x1824) and is powered by 10th generation Intel Core processors.

Right now, Best Buy has the base Surface Pro 7 with a Core i3 processor, 4GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD offered in a bundle package with several other popular items. The retailer is throwing in a Black Type Cover, Surface Pen, Surface Mobile Mouse, and a 1-user license for Microsoft 365 Personal for just $756.97. Best Buy says that this is a $407 savings from the regular price if bought separately. Although we think that 4GB is a pain point for power users in Windows 10, this might be a good solution for students that are currently working from home instead of in-person learning.

If you don't need all those bundled accessories, you can pick up a Surface Pro 7 in the exact same hardware configuration with just the Black Type Cover for $599.99. Stepping up to a Core i5 model with 8GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD will set you back $799.99.

surface pro 7 2

These discounts come at a time when Microsoft recently launched the Surface Pro 7+ strictly for business customers. This is a rather significant refresh of the device complete with 11th generation Tiger Lake processors, a user-replaceable SSD, larger battery and 4G LTE connectivity. The Surface Pro 7+, however, starts at $899 with a Core i3-1115G4 processor, 8GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD.

Looking further out, a true successor to the Surface Pro 7 -- the Surface Pro 8 -- is rumored to launch this fall with a redesigned exterior and support for up to 32GB of RAM.

