Microsoft Gets The AI PC Party Started With Surface Pro 10 And Surface Laptop 6
Microsoft is hopping onboard the AI PC hype train as the tech giant announces its Surface Pro 10 and Surface Laptop 6. The newly announced PCs are aimed at business professionals who want to harness the power of AI in a portable Windows workstation.
Both PCs will come packed with the latest Intel Core Ultra processors. Microsoft says the Surface Laptop 6 is 2x faster than its predecessor, while the Surface Pro 10 is up to 53% faster than the Pro 9. The company touts the benefits of the Neural Processing Unit (NPU) integration to include AI features such as Windows Studio Effects and Live Captions, along with the business professionals and devs being able to build their own AI apps and experiences.
Microsoft Surface Pro 10Along with the latest Intel Core Ultra processors, Microsoft will also bring 5G to the Intel platform for the first time. Microsoft points out the ability to stay connected wherever a user has 5G connectivity will add a new level of productivity and versatility. Just as with other new laptops hitting the market, the Surface Pro 10 will have a dedicated Copilot key, as well as a new keyboard version with a bold keyset with a larger font, high contrast and backlighting.
Microsoft stated the Surface Pro 10 will come with the “best display we’ve ever shipped on a Surface Pro.” The company has made the display 33% brighter, a higher contrast ratio, and added a custom designed durable anti-reflective coating. The Pro 10 will also come with a new Ultrawide Studio Camera, which Microsoft says is the best to be put into a Windows 2-in-1 or laptop ever.
The Surface Pro 10 will include two USB-C Thunderbolt 4 ports and Microsoft’s Surface Connect port for charging. The company is promising up to 19 hours of battery life, thanks to the latest Intel processors.
The Surface Pro 10 has a starting price of $1,199, which includes an Intel Core Ultra 5 135U processor and 8GB of RAM. Other versions will be available with an Intel Core Ultra 7 165U processor and up to 64GB of RAM.
Microsoft Surface Laptop 6If a 2-in-1 is not the preferred portable device, Microsoft also announced the Surface Laptop 6. The company remarked in the announcement, “Consistent with the legacy of Surface, Surface Laptop 6 has an industry-leading typing experience that is designed for quality, and confidence.”
There are two sizes to choose from, a 13.5-inch, and a 15-inch, both coming with PixelSense touchscreen displays. The display will also come with an anti-reflective and adaptive color technology, helping users to clearly view the display and reducing reflections by up to 50%.
The Surface Studio Camera for Laptop 6 will have 1080p video capability, and will use AI-driven Windows Studio Effects to aid with making users look their best during a video call. Customers in the US and Canada will have the option to choose the 15-inch Laptop 6 to include an integrated smart card reader.
The Microsoft Surface Laptop 6 will have a base price of $1,199, which comes with an Intel Core Ultra 5 135H, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of Gen4 SSD storage. Other options with an Intel Core Ultra 7 165H, up to 64GB of RAM, and more storage will also be available.
The Microsoft Pro 10 and Laptop 6 are slated to start shipping on April 9, 2024. Consumer versions of the Pro 10 and Laptop 6 are expected to debut during an event on May 20, 2024.