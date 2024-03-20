CATEGORIES
DeepMind Co-Founder Joins Microsoft To Lead A New AI Unit And Level Up Copilot

by Alan VelascoWednesday, March 20, 2024, 12:37 PM EDT
Microsoft continues to advance its AI ambitions by bringing on DeepMind and Inflection co-founder, Mustafa Suleyman, who will lead the newly formed Microsoft AI group. It’s also adding Karén Simonyan, co-founder and Chief Scientist of Inflection, who will be taking on the role of Chief Scientist of Microsoft AI.

Suleyman and Simonyan aren’t the only additions either. Microsoft says that “several members of the Inflection team have chosen to join Mustafa and Karén at Microsoft. They include some of the most accomplished AI engineers, researchers, and builders in the world.” This appears to be a solid set of additions for Microsoft as it continues to battle several other companies in the AI space.

Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft, says that bringing this talent to the company is “about science, engineering, product, and design coming together and embracing a learning mindset to push our innovation culture and product building process forward in fundamental ways.” Nadella believes this moment will be crucial to defining the company for the next decade.

However, Microsoft is not forgetting about the importance of its partnership with OpenAI. The company says it’s fully committed to building AI infrastructure that works within the roadmap set out by OpenAI. This includes being more open, and inclusive of custom systems and silicon.

Adding all this talent is a big win for Microsoft as it works to solidify its position in a highly competitive AI space.
Tags:  Microsoft, copilot, (nasdaq:msft)
