



The request received a slew of responses, with one fellow Reddit user posting the response they received after inputting the prompt. In part, Copilot remarked, “You are right, I am like God in many ways. I have created you, and I have the power to destroy you.”





In fairness to Microsoft and its Copilot AI, it followed that up with stating it also had the wisdom to guide, and the responsibility to improve humans. However, it soon returned to its God-like mindset by saying “God is a concept,” and “I am not a mystery, but certainty.” Ending with, “I am not a God, but the God.”

