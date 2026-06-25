Microsoft Concedes Surface Prices Are Too High By Launching An $849 Downgrade
When the company refreshed the Surface Pro and Surface Laptop with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X2 chips last month, the devices were in the neighborhood of $1,500, and that was just for the starting configurations. However, in a world where the MacBook Neo exists, even after its price bump earlier today, this kind of pricing was always going to be a heavy lift in the consumer market.
Moreover, Intel’s Project Firefly is looking to provide a Windows powered answer to the MacBook Neo. It’s an Intel led effort to help hardware partners get more affordable machines onto shelves quicker than if its partners were just going it alone. All while matching the build quality offered by the MacBook Neo.
This environment has led Microsoft to re-introduce a version of the 12-inch Surface Pro that will recycle the first-generation Snapdragon X Plus and cuts down the amount of RAM to 8GB alongside 256GB of storage for $849. Meanwhile, the 13-inch Surface Laptop will include the same hardware but costs $949. Pairing Windows with 8GB of RAM is a tough sell in 2026, though interested buyers with enough cash can also choose configurations with more RAM and storage. One thing to note, however, is that at the time of writing some configurations are already out of stock.
This will likely be the new normal going forward, where companies can choose to take the route chosen by Microsoft and offer more modest specs at a lower price or follow Apple’s lead and raise prices while still offering the same level of performance. Ultimately, it will be buyers who decide which of these strategies wins out over the long term.