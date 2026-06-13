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Intel Project Firefly Taps Phone Supply Chain For Sub-$600 Wildcat Lake Laptops

by Zak KillianSaturday, June 13, 2026, 02:45 PM EDT
You've used a cheap laptop before, right? They're usually awful. Flimsy plastic everywhere, terrible screens, slow storage, unbearable keyboards, horrible trackpads. Intel wants to change all that by taking a hint from the phone market with its Project Firefly, fundamentally rethinking how "mainstream" laptops are designed, built, and marketed, and it explains this process in a new video on its "Intel Technology" YouTube channel.

You can watch the video below if you prefer, but it's over 35 minutes long. To save you the trouble, here's the key points: historically, premium innovations take a long time to trickle down to the mainstream market. Intel says that because developing silicon is getting increasingly expensive, this segment has suffered, often receiving repurposed 5-to-7-year-old silicon featuring only minor updates.

intel core series 3 configuration
Top: Intel's Alejandro Hoyos and Sam Gao discuss Project Firefly.

So Intel decided to make Wildcat Lake, the Core Series 3 processors, which are designed from the ground up to be cost-effective. The core design is fully monolithic (paired with a low-cost platform controller tile), it uses a 6-layer motherboard, and it's a small chip, with just 2 P-cores and four LP E-cores as well as a tiny 1-tile NPU and 2-core Xe3 GPU. Intel calls it "right-sized", which is to say that it's designed for specific tasks. Intel can also afford to fab it on its bleeding edge 18A process, so mainstream consumers still get to enjoy the latest-generation power efficiency and battery life.

intel project firefly laptop
The front of one of the Project Firefly reference designs shown in the video.

It's easy to directly position laptops using the new Core Series 3 processors against Apple's MacBook Neo, and that's basically the market reality, but Intel insists that it wasn't designed with that intention. The chip company says that Project Firefly isn't a direct reaction to any competitors, but rather a holistic "Mainstream Reimagined" initiative.

intel project firefly laptop seethru
The see-thru underside of one of the Project Firefly reference designs.

That's the thing; a cheap CPU helps, but it doesn't get you to "better mainstream laptops." Intel felt that the entire entry-level laptop ecosystem needed to be reimagined to lower the overall system price while maintaining experience quality.

70 plus designs

"Project Firefly" is exactly that: a standardized reference design or "recipe" for laptop OEMs to build around. Intel tapped into phone and tablet supply chains to source high-volume, lower-cost components, and gave the reference design a sturdy aluminum chassis with no visible air inlets. The Project Firefly reference design also uses cheaper, standardized cable interfaces, phone-class codecs, and memory modules borrowed directly from the phone ecosystem, resulting in an overall smaller and cheaper package.


Intel claims that by doing the heavy lifting on the baseline design, it has drastically shortened the development cycle, allowing its partners (like Lenovo) to take the Wildcat Lake chips and Firefly reference design and bring systems to market within one fiscal quarter, something basically unheard-of in the x86 laptop space before now. Indeed, if you want a Wildcat Lake laptop, there are models out there right now, but the catch is that they're not available here in the US; most OEMs seem to have elected to launch in China first, with North American availability coming later this year.
Tags:  Intel, (NASDAQ:INTC), wildcat lake
Zak Killian

Zak Killian

A 30-year PC building veteran, Zak is a modern-day Renaissance man who may not be an expert on anything, but knows just a little about nearly everything.
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