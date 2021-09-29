CATEGORIES
home News
by Tim SweezyWednesday, September 29, 2021, 02:54 PM EDT

Windows 11 Launch To See Revamped Microsoft Store Embrace Epic Games, Amazon Storefronts

MS
It seems Microsoft has been hard at work on not only Windows 11, but also revamping and opening up the Microsoft Store to be able to include even more functionality for its customers. This will no doubt be advantageous to Windows users as the new Microsoft Store is set to launch alongside Windows 11 on October 5th.

Perhaps the biggest news is that Microsoft is opening its doors to other storefronts making them discoverable within the Microsoft Store itself. This falls in line with Microsoft’s commitment to being an "open Store for an open platform." Epic and Amazon have already announced that they will be making their storefronts accessible as part of Microsoft's newfound generosity.

Small Epic

Since June, Microsoft has also seen hundreds of app developers register to its preview program to have their apps included. A few notable apps can be previewed now on Windows 11 Insider Preview such as, Discord, Kakao Talk, Luminar AI and productivity applications like Team Viewer and Libre Office. Progressive Web Apps (PWA) will also be available on the Microsoft Store. This will allow developers like Reddit, TikTok and Tumblr to bring their customers an even better experience.

All of this is good news for Microsoft users, including users of Opera and Yandex. These browsers will be discoverable in the Store alongside Microsoft’s own Edge browser. It will be interesting to see if Mozilla, which has been a vocal critic of Microsoft's antics with regards to default browser behavior in Windows 10 and Windows 11, puts Firefox in the Microsoft Store. And we also can't forget that Android apps and games are being included with this revamp as well.

With all these new inclusions within Microsoft Store, what are you most excited about? Tell us in the comments what you will be taking advantage of first!

Tags:  Android, Microsoft, Amazon, Opera, Epic Games, Microsoft Store, windows 11

Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
FSR Or DLSS For The Win?
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech

Reprints/Permissions

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2021 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment