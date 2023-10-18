Microsoft Jacks Up Some Activision Game Prices As Much As 2402% On Steam

In this case, what's happened is that on October 16th (Monday), many games on Steam had their prices increased considerably in regions around the world. Most US, Canada, and UK prices were unaffected, but almost everywhere else saw price jumps ranging from 6% all the way up to 2402%. In case you're really bad at basic arithmetic, that's a 24x increase in the price.





Even a 50% off sale becomes a blip compared to a 24x price increase.



Some of the most egregious price increases include older games in the Call of Duty series, as well as classic PC titles from ten or twenty years ago. Black Ops II and III increased in price by a factor of 24x, from 999 ARS all the way up to 24,000 Argentinian Pesos. Incredibly, that makes these games even more expensive in Argentina ($68.57 USD) than they are currently in the US ($59.99) despite that the median yearly income in .AR is less than one-seventh that of the United States.





Activision published Sekiro outside Japan; the price jumped 5.5x in Turkey.

Other notable titles seeing huge price increases include the Spyro Reignited Trilogy, the Crash Bandicoot series, the two Prototype games, Geometry Wars, the King's Quest Collection, overlooked shooter TimeShift, and the Zeus + Poseidon bundle that includes classic city builders Master of Olympus and Master of Atlantis. Those games originally released in the year 2000 and are just $10 in the US, but now cost $11.43 to buy them in Argentina.





These price increases aren't strictly limited to Activision games, actually. Microsoft's own Halo: The Master Chief Collection has also seen huge price jumps in many territories, like the Philippines where it went from ₱898 to ₱2190, a 2.4x increase. Of course, the price went up by 4x in Argentina.

This classic game from 2000 went up from 173 ARS to 4,000 overnight.