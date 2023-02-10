Microsoft's Attempt To Buy Activision Turns Ugly As Sony Accuses Rival Of Obvious Harassment
The bid for Microsoft to buy Activision-Blizzard continues to devolve as Sony accuses its biggest competitor of obvious harassment. The accusation comes on the heels of the U.K.'s competition regulator provisionally concluding that the deal would harm gamers and competition in the gaming market.
The accusations were made by Sony after Microsoft filed a motion in court to make the company hand over performance reviews for its leadership. Sony fought the motion, saying, "Even in employment cases courts require a specific showing of relevance before requiring production of personnel files." It went on to say, "This is not an employment case," and that it was "obvious harassment."
Presiding Judge D. Michael Chappell ruled in agreement with Sony, stating, "SIE has demonstrated good cause for the requested relief," according to a report by Kotaku.
Activision-Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick has been very outspoken in recent days concerning the controversy surrounding the deal with Microsoft. Kotick made the remark ahead of the CMA's provisional finding that if the regulators blocked the deal it would make the U.K. look like "Death Valley," instead of a Silicon Valley. The CEO also remarked in a recent interview that Sony had not only stopped talking to Microsoft, but that it had also cut the lines of communication with Activision-Blizzard as well.
Kotick added, "I think this is all Sony just trying to sabotage the transaction. The whole idea that we are not going to support a PlayStation or that Microsoft would not support the PlayStation, it is absurd."
CMA's provisional findings leave a looming cloud of doubt over whether or not the deal will ultimately go through. It still faces concerns about the deal as it stands from the Federal Trade Commission, as well as the EU's European Commission.
In spite of the apparent tough road ahead, both Microsoft and Kotick remain optimistic it will ultimately go through. Kotick believes that the two companies will close the deal by July. As for the provisional findings by CMA, Microsoft and Activision-Blizzard have two weeks to respond before a final decision is handed down in April.