CATEGORIES
home News

UK Praises Microsoft's Game-Changing Concessions And Greenlights $69B Activision Deal

by Tim SweezyFriday, October 13, 2023, 11:03 AM EDT
Closeup of a Call of Duty character.
The UK has given its blessing to Microsoft to acquire Activision-Blizzard after the tech giant agreed to exclude cloud gaming rights from the deal. The new deal has Ubisoft acquiring cloud gaming rights instead of Microsoft.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) had been the last hurdle that Microsoft needed to clear before closing the mega $68.7 billion dollar buyout of Activision-Blizzard. However, in August, Microsoft agreed to remove itself from obtaining the cloud rights to Activision-Blizzard and appease the CMA's worries over the tech company seizing too much control in the market. With that concession, the CMA has now agreed to clear the transaction.

Stylized Activision/Blizzard text on a black background.

"The CMA is resolute in its determination to prevent mergers that harm competition and deliver bad outcomes for consumers and businesses," remarked Sarah Cardell, Chief Executive of the CMA. She continued, "We take our decisions free from political influence and we won't be swayed by corporate lobbying."

Cardell went on to say that the CMA had delivered a clear message to Microsoft that the deal would be blocked unless it agreed to address its concerns. Once Microsoft agreed to sell cloud rights to Ubisoft, the CMA felt it had kept Microsoft from having a "stranglehold over this important and rapidly developing market."

Chair of the Independent Panel, Martin Coleman, who reviewed the original Microsoft deal remarked, "We now have a transaction in which the cloud distribution of Activision games, old and new, is taken away from Microsoft and put into the hands of Ubisoft, an independent party who is committed to widening access to the games. That's better for competition, better for consumers and better for economic growth."

With the CMA giving its blessing, Microsoft is free to close the deal, with many believing it will happen before October 18, 2023. Now we will all wait and see if Microsoft makes an attempt in the future to buy Ubisoft.
Tags:  Video Games, CoD, (nasdaq:msft), (nasdaq:atvi), cma
TOP CONVERSATIONS
Your Next PC Platform?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2023 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment