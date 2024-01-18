Microsoft Sets Memory Baseline At 16GB For AI-Enabled PCs, Need More RAM?
Microsoft has just set new performance targets for PCs to be considered AI-ready. The trillion-dollar software, services and devices company has specified 40 TOPS (Trillions Of Operations Per Second) in AI computational throughput and 16GB of memory at a minimum, for a system to potentially have all AI features unlocked (in Windows 11) in the future. If you are rocking a more entry-level system with four, eight, or 12GB of system RAM, you’ll want to consider upgrading if you want to stay up-to-date and get in on the AI bandwagon.
Thankfully RAM is the easier components to upgrade in many desktop PCs and some laptops, as long as the memory is not soldered onto the motherboard. If you have a standard desktop or laptop with DDR4/DDR5 DIMMS or SODIMMs, swapping the memory out for higher-capacity modules is almost as easy as replacing the batteries in your TV remote.
Memory pricing is also in an extremely consumer-friendly state, for now. A mainstream dual-channel 16GB kit of DDR4 memory costs as little as $35, while DDR5 kits in the same configuration are priced as low as $50. If you own a laptop, DDR4/DDR5 SODIMMs are a little more expensive than their desktop counterparts, but they are still very reasonable compared to memory prices from a few years ago.
If you are looking for a great deal on some DDR4/DDR5 desktop memory, we’ve put together a list of deals down below that meet or exceed Microsoft’s new memory standards.
DDR4:
- Corsair Vengeance LPX 2x16GB (32GB) 3200MHz CL16 - $66.99
- Crucial Pro 2x16GB (32GB) 3200MHz CL16 - $60.82
- TEAMGROUP T-Force Vulcan Z 2x16GB (32GB) 3200MHz CL16 - $59.99
- Crucial Pro 2x32GB (64GB) 3200MHz - $119.61
- Patriot Viper Elite 2
DDR5:
- G.SKILL Trident Z5 RGB 2x32GB (64GB) 6400MHz C L32 - $214.99
- TEAMGROUP T-Force Vulcan 2x32GB (64GB) 5200MHz CL40 - $149.99
- Kingston Technology Fury Beast 2x32 (64GB) 5600MHz CL40 - $224.99
- TEAMGROUP T-Force Vulcan 2x16GB (32GB) 5600MHz CL36 - $87.99
- Corsair Vengeance RGB 2x16GB (32GB) 6000MHz CL36
- Corsair Vengeance 2x16GB (32GB) 6000MHz CL36 - $119.99