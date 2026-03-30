Microsoft Pulls Recent Windows 11 Update After Installation Meltdown
"Gradual rollout" features include Narrator image descriptions from Copilot+ PCs being ported with Copilot on all Windows 11 PCs, Smart App Control now being configurable without needing a clean install, and even improvements to Microsoft Account management including easy 365 upgrades and UI overhauls. There's also customizable Pen tail button options, UI improvements to Settings/About pages, and improvements to File Explorer including easier unblocking of downloaded files. The 1000 Hz display support has been further improved too, now having no known upper refresh limit. Other improvements include better USB4 power management and improved HDR reliability on non-complaint DisplayID 2.0 blocks.
The total sum of fixes and improvements for this Preview Update is fairly large. Printing support has even been reverted to Windows 10 version 1607 and Windows Server 2016 version 14393, apparently because Windows 10's printer support was better than Windows 11' is now. Unfortunately, the current issues with the Preview Update also reinforce the long-held wisdom that the majority of Windows users are typically better off staying on the stable branch if they don't want to deal with unexpected issues. Fortunately, the worst error just seems to be a failed installation, rather than BSODs or system bricking, but still—one can't shake the impression that Microsoft could be doing a bit more QA work on with these things before releasing them into the wild.
That said, Microsoft has a lot to prove with Windows 11 this year, and the intent behind this update seems like a step in the right direction.