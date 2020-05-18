CATEGORIES
home News
by Paul LillyMonday, May 18, 2020, 11:30 AM EDT

Microsoft Admits It Was Wrong About Open Source As It Preps Windows Subsystem for Linux 2

Windows Subsystem for Linux
As an organization, Microsoft no longer likens Linux to a deadly disease, as was the sentiment put out there by former CEO Steve Ballmer nearly a decade ago. Microsoft is now embracing Linux, or at least welcoming it into the fold, as the company readies its second iteration of Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL2) in Windows 10.

This is a pretty remarkable turnabout when you think about it. In 2001, a boisterous Ballmer called "Linux a cancer that attaches itself in an intellectual property sense to everything it touches." The basis of his argument was that "if you use an open-source software, you have to make the rest of your software open source."

Ballmer was wrong, and now several years later, Microsoft is willing to admit as much.

"Microsoft was on the wrong side of history when open source exploded at the beginning of the century, and I can say that about me personally," Microsoft president and chief legal counsel Brad Smith said in a recent talk at MIT's Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory (CSAIL)."The good news is that, if life is long enough, you can learn...that you need to change."

Change can be a good thing, and as it applies to open source projects, Microsoft has certainly changed its tune. Case in point, in 2018 Microsoft acquired GitHub, an open source software development platform, for $7.5 billion. And more recently, it has been injecting a custom Linux into Windows 10 by way of an open source compatibility layer, which is Windows Subsystem for Linux.

"Today, Microsoft is the single largest contributor to open-source projects in the world when it comes to businesses," Smith added.

WSL2 is headed to the Windows Update service rather than packaged into the Windows OS image itself. This change is intended to make it easier for users to keep their Linux kernel up to date with as little effort as possible. So by default, this will be handled by Windows Update starting with the May 2020 Update that is scheduled to arrive this month.

For anyone who is now familiar with WSL, it allows developers to run Bash and core Linux command line tools in Windows 10, alongside traditional Windows desktop programs. One of the upsides is that it requires less resources than running a full virtual machine. It also enables using Windows apps and Linux command line tools on the same set of files.

WSL2 is based on a new architecture with a full Linux kernel running congruent to the proprietary Windows 10 kernel. This should improve performance compared to the initial iteration.


Tags:  Microsoft, Linux, Open Source, (nasdaq:msft), brad smith, wsl2, windows subsystem for linux
Via:  ZDNet
Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Your Next Gen GPU Best Bet
Big Navi
Ampere
Intel Xe
3dfx Voodoo 11
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

Feedburner

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his
associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of HotHardware.com, LLC. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are
Copyright © 1999 - 2020 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms