by Brandon HillTuesday, August 11, 2020, 09:45 AM EDT

Xbox Series X Launch Date Set For Early November According To Controller Leak

As we get closer to the launch of Microsoft’s next-generation Xbox Series X game console, additional [previously unknown] details have leaked to the public. Most recently, the official Xbox Series X controller was pictured along with its retail box, confirming that the Xbox Series X will be joined at some point by a cheaper Series X console.

Now we’re getting some insight into when the Xbox Series X might actually launch courtesy of yet another leak. ResetERA has posted an image of the warranty information for the controller, which shows that its limited warranty expires on November 5th, 2021. While Microsoft's Xbox controllers typically carry a 90-day standard warranty, it also offers a 1-year limited warranty.

So, if we backtrack by one year, we're looking at a lunch date of November 5th, 2020 for the Xbox Series X. That is if these images are to be believed. A November timeframe is definitely within the realm of possibility for Microsoft, and is in keeping with previous Xbox launches (Xbox One launched on November 22nd 2013, Xbox 360 launched on November 22nd 2005, and the original Xbox bowed on November 15th 2001).

There’s no guarantee that this date is accurate, and it is quite a bit earlier in the month than previous Xbox launches. Couple that with the fact that COVID-19 has been a devastating force in the tech industry for launch dates (we’re looking at you, Pixel 4a), an early November launch seems a bit curious.

With that being said, gamers are pumped about the release of both the Xbox Series X/S and the Sony PlayStation 5. Both consoles are powered by AMD Zen 2 CPUs, Radeon Navi RDNA 2 GPUs, and feature SSD storage (PCIe 4.0 on the PS5).


