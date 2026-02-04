CATEGORIES
home News

Microsoft Office Zero-Day Exploited Days After Emergency Patch, Update ASAP

by Chris HarperWednesday, February 04, 2026, 02:50 PM EDT
microsoft office apps
Microsoft Office is victim to a critical zero-day exploit, and Russian hacker groups are already weaponizing it in destabilizing efforts toward the Ukrainian government. While Westerners and most other readers likely have less to worry about, it's still prudent to apply the latest security updates on Microsoft Office versions 2016, 2019, LTSC 2021, LTSC 2024, and Microsoft 365. The exploit works by opening a malicious document, which triggers the termination and restart of explorer.exe and COM hijacking, which allows the "EhStoreshell.dll" file extension to load. This extension runs shellcode from a malicious image file, which leads to the COVENANT malware software being launched and installed. Besides Ukraine, some EU-based organizations are also being targeted. A similar malware loader was used in APT28's Signal attacks against Ukraine in June 2025.

msoffice zeroday
[Click to enlarge.]

In any case, it's remarkable to see how dangerous even an already-patched exploit can be in the hands of determined cybercriminals. It also shows the importance of keeping all software up-to-date for governments and agencies dealing with high-sensitivity information, since a major exploit can and will end up in those inboxes even if it's already been patched. Cyber criminals know that just because a patch exists doesn't mean that it has yet been applied, and for users who may not have the tech savviness or privilege to apply those updates as soon as they release, these circumstances become very dangerous very quickly.

Hopefully, impacted users are able to clean their systems and apply the new update as soon as possible. The COVENANT malware installed by these attacks is commonly used in ransomware attacks thanks to its ability to provide persistent access to compromised systems, and its appearance on a government or enterprise network could prove truly disastrous. While common readers and users are unlikely to be targeted by such sophisticated attacks, being unguarded from them could still lead to a major loss in data, privacy, security, or even finances.

As highlighted by BleepingComputer in its coverage, this major CVE-2026-21509 exploit was still seen in the wild in the immediate days following the emergency update. Users must stay apprised for exploit news like this—even the best efforts of developers can see other links on the chain compromised, and ironing out a major malware operation still sees others emerge with similar or evolved tactics in due time.

Image Credit: CERT.Gov.UA

Tags:  security, Microsoft Office, exploit, cybersecurity
Chris Harper

Chris Harper

Christopher Harper is a tech writer with over a decade of experience writing how-tos and news. Off work, he stays sharp with gym time & stylish action games.
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2026 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment