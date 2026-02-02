Notepad++ Confirms Hackers Hijacked Update Infrastructure To Push Malware

Notepad++ reported that its built-in auto-update feature had been hijacked by Chinese state-sponsored hackers from June to September of 2025, and the credentials gathered by the bas actors enabled further exploits until December 2nd, 2025. In an effort to thwart similar issues moving forward, Notepad++ has moved to a hosting provider "with significantly stronger security practices", which has been in place since Notepad++ version 8.8.9. For users who happened to follow an auto-update prompt or started one through Notepad++ within the vulnerable timeframe though, you'll very much want to scan your system for malware.
For existing Notepad++ users, developers advise manually installing version v.8.9.1, which includes a secured WinGup updater for improved security, instead of auto-updating through your current version. As a Notepad++ user myself, I was able to install the new version of Notepad++ over my old installation without issue, and my system scanned clean before and after doing so. Notepad++ mentions that the compromise occurred at the hosting provider level rather than through vulnerabilities in Notepad++ code itself, but the application still received the aforementioned security upgrades after being moved to a more secure provider in hopes of preventing the recurrence of something similar in the future.
This isn't the only time Notepad++ and its users have been targeted by cybercriminals, but last time it was through "notepad.plus", a "fan" site that was actually used to host malicious advertising and attempt to infect those looking for the legitimate Notepad++. This time the attack was more direct, though the full scale of harm done remains unknown. Similar to recent DarkSpectre stories, it does raise concerns about how existing auto-update infrastructure can be exploited, even against applications that seem or are legitimate. At least Notepad++ was informed of the breach by its old hosting provider and was able to move to a more secure host.
Image Credit: Gerd Altmann on Pixabay (header), Notepad++