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Windows, Surface And RTX Spark Event: Everything AI Microsoft Unveiled

by Marco Chiappetta, Zak KillianWednesday, October 07, 2026, 05:20 PM EDT
hero pavan davuluri rtx spark surface
Microsoft's Pavan Davuluri at today's event. - Image: HotHardware
Microsoft just wrapped its Windows & Surface event in San Francisco, during which the company unveiled a handful of new Windows features and initiatives designed to simplify, streamline, secure and optimize Agentic AI use cases on PCs. The company also showed off its own Surface Laptop Ultra and Project Zenith NVIDIA RTX Spark-based systems, along with partner systems, all of which are up for pre-order now.

satya nadella on stage
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella at today's event. - Image: HotHardware

Satya Nadella and Pavan Davuluri kicked off the event, and much of the early keynote focused on securing AI agents. To that end, the company is moving its Microsoft Execution Containers (MXC) out of beta and into general availability. MXC is a policy-driven sandboxing layer for AI agents that enforces boundaries on what agents and code can access in terms of local files, network resources, and tools, across not only Windows, but Linux and macOS as well.

Microsoft also discussed its Agent 365 IT control platform, which was initially launched back in May. Microsoft Agent 365 is an enterprise-targeted control plane for AI agents that lets IT admins discover, monitor, and govern AI agents running across Windows and cloud environments. Microsoft Entra, Defender, and Purview are all core Agent 365 integrations, furthering the initial AI security and guardrail message of the event.

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Pavan Davuluri discussing MXC. - Image: HotHardware

Another tool featured at the event targeted at the enterprise market is Microsoft AutoPilot, which Pavan called the first "enterprise-grade, long-running agent”. Microsoft AutoPilot is a cloud-based Windows provisioning system that automatically configures new devices using Intune policies to quickly streamline system setup for enterprises.

Project HydraFusion was also demoed at the event, specifically highlighting agentic AI-assisted coding workflows. HydraFusion is a GitHub Copilot multi-model orchestration system that will dynamically choose the best workflow to solve a coding task. It evaluates each request, drafts with the most efficient models, and escalates tasks only when needed to produce higher-quality results. Project HydraFusion is designed to optimize quality, latency, and cost by intelligently coordinating multiple models, whether local or in the cloud, at runtime. Here's a video of GitHub Copilot in action from the event to give you a sense of its capabilities and performance.


Pavan also revealed that llama.cpp, the popular open-source C/C++ framework for lightweight local inference, is coming to Windows ML, and that Meta’s Muse personal AI agent is also coming to Windows as a native app later in the year. Microsoft’s MAI Code 1.1 Flash, DeepSeek V4 Flash and new NVIDIA Nemotron local models are on the way, too.

Windows 11 Is Getting Deeper AI Integration In A Future Update

Furthermore, a number of new features or more streamlined AI integrations are coming to the Windows UX. Coming with a fall update, users will be able to initiate many more actions directly from the search bar. The search bar is often the first stop for Windows users looking for app or feature shortcuts, so Microsoft is surfacing more actions directly in "search" results. For example, users will be able to take screenshots, arrange windows, or even send text messages (assuming your phone is linked to Windows) right from the search pane.

Windows Search will also apparently be able to connect directly with Copilot, and Copilot – with user permission – will also be able to access three new things: local context, local action, and local models. Copilot will still leverage the cloud for more complex tasks, but it will gain the ability to work locally, even when a system is completely offline, for more sensitive tasks.

Finally, a new Get Started experience will also be coming to Windows 11, though it’s not clear if or how long it will be exclusive to RTX Spark-based systems. The new Get Started experience will enable auto-setup of popular AI agent platforms right out of the box, upon first boot. As OpenClaw is one of the platforms, simplified OpenClaw setup is coming to Windows as well.

RTX Spark Powered All Of The New Systems On Display

That's it for the software updates, so now, let's go over the new hardware. Following on from the announcement at Computex this year, NVIDIA and Microsoft, as well as many of its partners, have jointly announced the launch and availability of the first wave of laptops based on the NVIDIA RTX Spark processor, as well as the Surface RTX Spark Dev Box and the new DGX Station for Windows. These announcements took place at a special gathering for industry and press in San Francisco, and our EIC Dave Altavilla is on the scene.

windows on rtx spark vs macbook pro
Microsoft is directly targeting Apple's MacBook Pros with the Surface Ultra. - Image: HotHardware

These machines are going to look pretty familiar if you're aware of the capabilities of the DGX Spark and acquainted with Apple's MacBook Pro family of laptops. The Surface Laptop Ultra, in particular, is a shot directly across Apple's bow; with a similar aesthetic, superior connectivity, magnetic charging, and similar prices, too: the base model starts at $2,599 for a model with the weaker 18-core CPU and 40-SM Blackwell GPU plus 24GB of unified RAM, and goes all the way up to $5,899 for the top-end variant with 20 cores, 48 SMs, and 128GB of RAM.

nvidia rtx spark davuluri specifications
The Surface Laptop Ultra has high-end specifications. - Image: HotHardware

We're not going to go over the full specifications of the RTX Spark here; if you're unaware, you can hit up our previous coverage for those answers. Suffice to say that it's an Arm SoC featuring interconnect technology from the company's Grace Blackwell server processors and using the very same Blackwell graphics architecture from its RTX 50 Series graphics cards. It's the same GB10 Superchip found in the NVIDIA DGX Spark and its relatives. 

six rtx spark laptops
There are multiple ODMs with their own RTX Spark designs on display. - Image: HotHardware

In addition to the Surface Laptop Ultra, there are also systems from many ODMs on display at the gathering in San Francisco. ASUS has two models of ProArt laptops, Dell is showing the XPS 16 Creator Edition, HP has the OmniBook Ultra 16 it previously revealed, Lenovo brought the Yoga 9n 2-in-1, and MSI came with the Prestige N16 Flip AI+, another 2-in-1 with a huge battery. All of these machines are available for pre-order today, and will begin shipping next week, on October 16th.


While on-site, we also got the chance to see the Microsoft Surface Ultra laptop powered by the NVIDIA RTX Spark in action, running the latest Gears Of War: E-Day. Even though the game was running under Prism emulation, it hits 60 FPS natively at 1440p, but with DLSS 4.5 and dynamic framegen it maintains a locked, 120 FPS to maximize smoothness on the display.

RTX Spark Isn't Just For Laptops

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The Surface RTX Spark Dev Box looks like the Xbox division had a hand in it. - Image: Microsoft

Besides the laptops, Microsoft also unveiled the Surface RTX Spark Dev Box and the DGX Station for Windows. The Surface RTX Spark Dev Box is exactly what the name implies: a small, developer-focused system based on the RTX Spark processor. While the comparison to the DGX Spark is obvious, this machine doesn't appear to integrate the high-end networking of that box and seems to have more consumer-oriented features. It certainly has a striking visual design. You can pre-order one of these machines with the full-fat N1X processor, 128GB of RAM, and a 2TB SSD for $5999.99; it will be shipping sometime in November, according to the store page.

davuluri dgx station
The DGX Station for Windows is described as a deskside AI supercomputer. - Image: HotHardware

On the other hand, the DGX Station for Windows is quite a different beast. Described as a "deskside supercomputer", this machine is much more akin to the Dell Pro Max GB300 workstation that we saw back at CES. Indeed, Microsoft mentions both that system as well as the HP ZGX Fury AI Station in its blog post announcing all of this hardware. There aren't as many details out right now about these machines, but they're not up for pre-order yet, either.
Tags:  Nvidia, Microsoft, (nasdaq:msft), (nasdaq:nvda), rtx spark
Marco Chiappetta

Marco Chiappetta

Marco's interest in computing and technology dates all the way back to his early childhood. Even before being exposed to the Commodore P.E.T. and later the Commodore 64 in the early ‘80s, he was interested in electricity and electronics, and he still has the modded AFX cars and shop-worn soldering irons to prove it. Once he got his hands on his own Commodore 64, however, computing became Marco's passion. Throughout his academic and professional lives, Marco has worked with virtually every major platform from the TRS-80 and Amiga, to today's high end, multi-core servers. Over the years, he has worked in many fields related to technology and computing, including system design, assembly and sales, professional quality assurance testing, and technical writing. In addition to being the Managing Editor here at HotHardware for close to 15 years, Marco is also a freelance writer whose work has been published in a number of PC and technology related print publications and he is a regular fixture on HotHardware’s own Two and a Half Geeks webcast. - Contact: marco(at)hothardware(dot)com
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