NVIDIA RTX Spark PCs Packing 1 Petaflop Of Local AI Land In October

RTX Spark Windows PCs - Image: NVIDIA

NVIDIA is locking in the release window for its Arm-based RTX Spark platform . At IFA 2026, the company confirmed that RTX Spark Windows PCs spanning compact desktops and thin-and-light laptops will arrive in just a few weeks with designs from over half a dozen OEM partners. These systems represent a new class of hardware pairing a 20-core NVIDIA Grace CPU with an RTX Blackwell GPU to deliver up to 1 petaflop of local AI compute, paired with up to 128GB of unified memory.





"NVIDIA RTX Spark is coming this October— and at IFA 2026, partners are showing off their hardware. At IFA, newly announced designs join the existing six OEMs shipping in October. Acer showed its compact desktop RTX Spark concept, and Lenovo announced its Yoga Pro 9n and Yoga 9n 2-in-1," NVIDIA said.





Lenovo Yoga 9n and Yoga 9n 2-in-1 - Image: Lenovo



Indeed, Lenovo recently highlighted its upcoming Yoga Pro 9n and its slick Yoga 9n 2-in-1 convertible with an OLED display. Meanwhile, Acer has unveiled a small form factor (SFF) RTX Spark design that crams NVIDIA's superchip into a stylish mini PC design.





As we previously pointed out, game developers are also lining up behind NVIDIA's new silicon. Following earlier Computex commitments from Xbox, Riot Games, NetEase, and Krafton, NVIDIA also recently confirmed that Electronic Arts, Embark, and Ubisoft have joined the list of publishers bringing AAA titles to RTX Spark hardware. We actually saw a live demo of RTX Spark showing off its gaming chops. Have a look:









It's pretty impressive to see an RTX Spark-powered Microsoft Surface Laptop Ultra system running Alan Wake with DLSS 4.5 Ray Reconstruction, as well as a detailed Unreal Engine city project loading entirely into the active memory pool, which just isn't possible with today's discrete GPUs.





Beyond its rasterization and ray-tracing performance, the big advantage of pairing a 20-core Grace CPU with Blackwell graphics into a single unified memory architecture is part of what differentiates RTX Spark from traditional laptop designs. RTX Spark effectively sidesteps the choke point between system RAM and dedicated VRAM. In doing so, developers can load massive game worlds, high-resolution textures, and complex scene files directly into a single high-speed memory pool rather than be constrained by VRAM limits.





Acer SFF RTX Spark - Image: Acer



With major OEMs like Lenovo and Acer joining the initial wave of launch partners, RTX Spark seems positioned as a promising alternative to both traditional x86 laptops and competing Arm-based solutions. It will be interesting to see if RTX Spark can accelerate Windows on Arm momentum--we'll start to find out next month when these systems become available.



