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NVIDIA RTX Spark PCs Packing 1 Petaflop Of Local AI Land In October

by Paul LillyThursday, September 03, 2026, 12:00 PM EDT
NVIDIA RTX Spark PCs
RTX Spark Windows PCs - Image: NVIDIA
NVIDIA is locking in the release window for its Arm-based RTX Spark platform. At IFA 2026, the company confirmed that RTX Spark Windows PCs spanning compact desktops and thin-and-light laptops will arrive in just a few weeks with designs from over half a dozen OEM partners. These systems represent a new class of hardware pairing a 20-core NVIDIA Grace CPU with an RTX Blackwell GPU to deliver up to 1 petaflop of local AI compute, paired with up to 128GB of unified memory.

"NVIDIA RTX Spark is coming this October— and at IFA 2026, partners are showing off their hardware. At IFA, newly announced designs join the existing six OEMs shipping in October. Acer showed its compact desktop RTX Spark concept, and Lenovo announced its Yoga Pro 9n and Yoga 9n 2-in-1," NVIDIA said.

Lenovo Yoga 9n and 9n 2-in-1
Lenovo Yoga 9n and Yoga 9n 2-in-1 - Image: Lenovo

Indeed, Lenovo recently highlighted its upcoming Yoga Pro 9n and its slick Yoga 9n 2-in-1 convertible with an OLED display. Meanwhile, Acer has unveiled a small form factor (SFF) RTX Spark design that crams NVIDIA's superchip into a stylish mini PC design.

As we previously pointed out, game developers are also lining up behind NVIDIA's new silicon. Following earlier Computex commitments from Xbox, Riot Games, NetEase, and Krafton, NVIDIA also recently confirmed that Electronic Arts, Embark, and Ubisoft have joined the list of publishers bringing AAA titles to RTX Spark hardware. We actually saw a live demo of RTX Spark showing off its gaming chops. Have a look:


It's pretty impressive to see an RTX Spark-powered Microsoft Surface Laptop Ultra system running Alan Wake with DLSS 4.5 Ray Reconstruction, as well as a detailed Unreal Engine city project loading entirely into the active memory pool, which just isn't possible with today's discrete GPUs.

Beyond its rasterization and ray-tracing performance, the big advantage of pairing a 20-core Grace CPU with Blackwell graphics into a single unified memory architecture is part of what differentiates RTX Spark from traditional laptop designs. RTX Spark effectively sidesteps the choke point between system RAM and dedicated VRAM. In doing so, developers can load massive game worlds, high-resolution textures, and complex scene files directly into a single high-speed memory pool rather than be constrained by VRAM limits.

Acer SFF RTX Spark
Acer SFF RTX Spark - Image: Acer

With major OEMs like Lenovo and Acer joining the initial wave of launch partners, RTX Spark seems positioned as a promising alternative to both traditional x86 laptops and competing Arm-based solutions. It will be interesting to see if RTX Spark can accelerate Windows on Arm momentum--we'll start to find out next month when these systems become available.

It will also be interesting what options OEMs offer based on a lower-end variant of RTX Spark. The full version of RTX Spark features 6,144 Blackwell RTX GPU cores 20 Grace CPU cores, but NVIDIA's RTX Spark landing page also points to a version with 5,120 GPU cores and 18 CPU cores exclusively for laptops. It's not entirely clear if systems based on the lower-end variant will arrive in October as well, or sometime later.
Tags:  Nvidia, Lenovo, Acer, (nasdaq:nvda), rtx spark, ifa2026
Paul Lilly

Paul Lilly

Paul is a seasoned geek who cut this teeth on the Commodore 64. When he's not geeking out to tech, he's out riding his Harley and collecting stray cats.
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