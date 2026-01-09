Hands-On: Dell Pro Max Workstations Get NVIDIA Grace Blackwell Ultra
If you don't pay attention to NVIDIA's datacenter hardware, you may not understand what that implies. We've covered it in the past, but the Grace Blackwell Ultra Superchip combines a 72-core Armv9 (Arm Neoverse V2) Grace CPU with the titanic Blackwell Ultra GB300 GPU, which pairs two enormous GPU dice with the NV-HBI high-speed interconnect to form a single massive AI GPU with 640 tensor cores and up to 8TB/sec of memory bandwidth.
In the GB300 NVL72 racks, these chips can reportedly consume over 1500 watts; we suspect the desktop version is a bit less extreme given that Dell equips the Pro Max GB300 with a 1600-watt power supply for the whole machine. Even still, this is the exact same processor that runs AI workloads for companies like OpenAI, Google, and Microsoft. In the full configuration, the GB300 processor has 288GB of HBM3e memory, while the Grace CPU is served by 496GB of LPDDR5X in SOCAMM2 form factor.
Dell hasn't provided full specifications, but just looking at the motherboard we can tell that the system includes at least three M.2 sockets, three PCI Express x16 slots, and an NVIDIA ConnectX-8 NIC that appears to provide dual 400-Gbps network connections. There are also two conventional RJ-45 jacks for Ethernet, four USB Type-A ports, and comically, six 3.5mm audio jacks for, we guess, 7.1 audio?
Dell claims that this system, which reuses the Alienware Area-51 chassis and includes a full custom ethylene glycol cooling solution, can produce 20 PFLOPS (that's 20,000 TFLOPS) of FP4 compute, no doubt using the NVFP4 format. Just like the DGX Spark and Dell's own Dell Pro Max GB10, the Dell Pro Max GB300 comes with NVIDIA DGX OS installed, which is a Linux-based system directly targeted at AI development.
Whereas the DGX Spark and its GB10 processor are like a highly miniaturized version of the Grace Blackwell design, the Dell Pro Max with GB300 is the real deal; these are the exact same chips that live in the servers that power NVIDIA's "AI factories." While this one system isn't going to train a frontier AI model, it absolutely could be used to train vision models, SLMs, or diffusers. Naturally, it's also a monster at inference, with support for trillion-parameter models, making it easy for developers to test their work before deploying it out to a massive datacenter.
The company hasn't announced pricing for the Pro Max GB300, but you can check out our video above where we get to see the thing in person and chat with Dell's Travis North, who gives us some insight into the machine's design and its cooling. Dell says this machine should be available within the first half of this year.