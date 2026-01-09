CATEGORIES
home News

Hands-On: Dell Pro Max Workstations Get NVIDIA Grace Blackwell Ultra

by Zak KillianFriday, January 09, 2026, 02:50 PM EDT
At CES 2026, we got to go hands on with the Dell Pro Max GB300 desktop. This is the big brother of the Dell Pro Max GB10, which as you could probably guess from the name, is essentially Dell's take on the NVIDIA DGX Spark concept. The GB300 carries something far more potent inside: a Grace Blackwell Ultra Desktop Superchip.

dell pro max with gb300 case signed 1080
(click for big)

If you don't pay attention to NVIDIA's datacenter hardware, you may not understand what that implies. We've covered it in the past, but the Grace Blackwell Ultra Superchip combines a 72-core Armv9 (Arm Neoverse V2) Grace CPU with the titanic Blackwell Ultra GB300 GPU, which pairs two enormous GPU dice with the NV-HBI high-speed interconnect to form a single massive AI GPU with 640 tensor cores and up to 8TB/sec of memory bandwidth.

In the GB300 NVL72 racks, these chips can reportedly consume over 1500 watts; we suspect the desktop version is a bit less extreme given that Dell equips the Pro Max GB300 with a 1600-watt power supply for the whole machine. Even still, this is the exact same processor that runs AI workloads for companies like OpenAI, Google, and Microsoft. In the full configuration, the GB300 processor has 288GB of HBM3e memory, while the Grace CPU is served by 496GB of LPDDR5X in SOCAMM2 form factor.

dell pro max with gb300 motherboard
The motherboard of the Dell Pro Max GB300, showing the massive CPU and GPU packages.

Dell hasn't provided full specifications, but just looking at the motherboard we can tell that the system includes at least three M.2 sockets, three PCI Express x16 slots, and an NVIDIA ConnectX-8 NIC that appears to provide dual 400-Gbps network connections. There are also two conventional RJ-45 jacks for Ethernet, four USB Type-A ports, and comically, six 3.5mm audio jacks for, we guess, 7.1 audio?

Dell claims that this system, which reuses the Alienware Area-51 chassis and includes a full custom ethylene glycol cooling solution, can produce 20 PFLOPS (that's 20,000 TFLOPS) of FP4 compute, no doubt using the NVFP4 format. Just like the DGX Spark and Dell's own Dell Pro Max GB10, the Dell Pro Max GB300 comes with NVIDIA DGX OS installed, which is a Linux-based system directly targeted at AI development.


Whereas the DGX Spark and its GB10 processor are like a highly miniaturized version of the Grace Blackwell design, the Dell Pro Max with GB300 is the real deal; these are the exact same chips that live in the servers that power NVIDIA's "AI factories." While this one system isn't going to train a frontier AI model, it absolutely could be used to train vision models, SLMs, or diffusers. Naturally, it's also a monster at inference, with support for trillion-parameter models, making it easy for developers to test their work before deploying it out to a massive datacenter.

The company hasn't announced pricing for the Pro Max GB300, but you can check out our video above where we get to see the thing in person and chat with Dell's Travis North, who gives us some insight into the machine's design and its cooling. Dell says this machine should be available within the first half of this year.
Tags:  Nvidia, Dell, AI, workstations, grace blackwell, gb300
Zak Killian

Zak Killian

A 30-year PC building veteran, Zak is a modern-day Renaissance man who may not be an expert on anything, but knows just a little about nearly everything.
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2026 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment