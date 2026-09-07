HP Has Ridiculously Thin RTX Spark Laptops Coming And We’re All In To Check Them Out

HP OmniBook Ultra 16 - Image: HP

First previewed earlier this summer, HP is now sharing more details on its upcoming lineup of NVIDIA RTX Spark -powered PCs. Leading the pack are the HP OmniBook Ultra 16 and HP OmniBook X 14, which HP claims are the world's thinnest RTX Spark laptops. Alongside these slim mobile workstations, HP is also showcasing its OmniDesk, an always-on compact AI desktop designed for continuous local agent execution, even when the user steps away.





At the heart of all three machines is NVIDIA's RTX Spark N1X platform, which fuses Arm-based CPU cores with the company's Blackwell graphics architecture on a single package. By combining up to 128GB of ultra-fast LPDDR5x-9400 unified memory with up to 1 petaflop of FP4 AI compute , these systems allow developers, creators, and power users to run multi-billion parameter models and complex CUDA workloads locally and offline.

HP OmniBook X 14: Ultra-Portable 14-Inch Local AI Machine

HP OmniBook X 14 - Image: HP



The smaller of the two laptops is the OmniBook X 14, which measures a scant 13.53mm (0.53 inches) thick at the rear and weighs 3.77 lbs. Despite its slim profile, HP crammed a dual-fan, dual-heat pipe cooling solution inside to help sustain performance.





Here are the high level specs at a glance:

Processor and GPU: NVIDIA RTX Spark N1X (configurations with up to 20 CPU cores and 6,144 Blackwell GPU cores)

NVIDIA RTX Spark N1X (configurations with up to 20 CPU cores and 6,144 Blackwell GPU cores) Memory: Up to 128GB LPDDR5x-9400 unified RAM

Up to 128GB LPDDR5x-9400 unified RAM Storage: Up to 2TB PCIe Gen5 NVMe SSD

Up to 2TB PCIe Gen5 NVMe SSD Display: 14-inch 3K (2880x1800) OLED touch panel, 120Hz refresh rate, VESA True Black HDR 1000, 100% DCI-P3

14-inch 3K (2880x1800) OLED touch panel, 120Hz refresh rate, VESA True Black HDR 1000, 100% DCI-P3 Connectivity: 2x USB4 Type-C (40Gbps, DisplayPort 2.1, Power Delivery 3.1, Sleep and Charge), 2x USB Type-A (10Gbps), 1x 3.5mm headphone/microphone combo, MediaTek Wi-Fi 7 (2x2), Bluetooth 6.0

2x USB4 Type-C (40Gbps, DisplayPort 2.1, Power Delivery 3.1, Sleep and Charge), 2x USB Type-A (10Gbps), 1x 3.5mm headphone/microphone combo, MediaTek Wi-Fi 7 (2x2), Bluetooth 6.0 Battery and Power: 80Wh battery (up to 15 hours), included 140W USB-C GaN power adapter with fast charging (50% in 30 minutes)

80Wh battery (up to 15 hours), included 140W USB-C GaN power adapter with fast charging (50% in 30 minutes) OS: Windows 11 Home or Pro HP intends to offer multiple configuration options. For example, buyers will be able to choose from the full RTX Spark configuration or a lower-end specification with an 18-core CPU and 5,120 CUDA cores. Likewise, memory options span 32GB, 64GB, and 128GB, along with 1TB and 2TB SSDs in both Gen4 and Gen5 options.

HP says the OmniBook X 14 will be available this fall at HP.com and other retailers.

HP OmniBook Ultra 16: The Heavy Hitter

HP OmniBook Ultra 16 - Image: HP



For more demanding tasks, HP's upcoming 16-inch OmniBook Ultra 16 scales up display real estate and thermal capacity while remaining remarkably thin at 15.73mm (0.62 inches). To manage the higher thermal load, HP introduced a new "tower hinge and trunk" design that expands ventilation space behind the screen.





"HP's first consumer tower hinge and trunk architecture maximizes airflow and heat dissipation in an exceptionally thin premium design. Combined with larger heat pipes and dual ultra-thin fans, the system is designed to support sustained AI development, creative production, and emerging agentic workloads," HP says.





Specs at a glance include:

Processor and GPU: NVIDIA RTX Spark N1X (Up to 20 CPU cores / 6,144 GPU cores)

NVIDIA RTX Spark N1X (Up to 20 CPU cores / 6,144 GPU cores) Memory: Up to 128GB LPDDR5x-9400 unified RAM

Up to 128GB LPDDR5x-9400 unified RAM Storage: Up to 2TB PCIe Gen5 NVMe SSD

Up to 2TB PCIe Gen5 NVMe SSD Display: 16-inch 3K (2880x1800) OLED touch panel, 120Hz refresh rate, VESA True Black HDR 1000, 100% DCI-P3

16-inch 3K (2880x1800) OLED touch panel, 120Hz refresh rate, VESA True Black HDR 1000, 100% DCI-P3 Connectivity: 2x USB4 Type-C (40Gbps, DisplayPort 2.1, Power Delivery 3.1, Sleep and Charge), 2x USB Type-A (10Gbps), 1x 3.5mm headphone/microphone combo, 1x microSD card reader, MediaTek Wi-Fi 7 (2x2), Bluetooth 6.0

2x USB4 Type-C (40Gbps, DisplayPort 2.1, Power Delivery 3.1, Sleep and Charge), 2x USB Type-A (10Gbps), 1x 3.5mm headphone/microphone combo, 1x microSD card reader, MediaTek Wi-Fi 7 (2x2), Bluetooth 6.0 Battery and Power: 99Wh battery (up to 17 hours), optional 140W USB-C GaN power adapter with fast charging (50% in 30 minutes)

99Wh battery (up to 17 hours), optional 140W USB-C GaN power adapter with fast charging (50% in 30 minutes) OS: Windows 11 Home or Pro HP says the OmniBook Ultra 16 will be available in the fall as well, both at HP.com and at Best Buy.

HP OmniDesk And Availability

HP OmniDesk - Image: HP



HP also teased the OmniDesk, a compact desktop variant built around the same RTX Spark platform. Intended as a dedicated desktop workstation, the OmniDesk is designed for always-on background AI agents, long-running local code generation, and automated tasks that keep working when you step away from your desk.





HP OmniDesk is small enough to fit in your hand - Image: HP

