CATEGORIES
home News

Microsoft Issues Emergency Patch For Millions Of PCs To Fix These Major Issues

by Zak KillianMonday, January 19, 2026, 12:30 PM EDT
This past Saturday, Microsoft released an out-of-band Windows to address two serious bugs that it introduced itself with its January 2026 security updates, affecting a wide range of Windows 10, Windows 11, and Windows Server systems. The emergency patch fixes connection and authentication failures in remote access tools, including Remote Desktop and Cloud PC environments, which left some users unable to sign in after installing the original January update. Microsoft says the issue affected multiple versions of Windows 11, Windows 10 Enterprise, and Windows Server, prompting the unscheduled release outside of its normal Patch Tuesday cadence.

A second bug, limited to Windows 11 version 23H2 systems with Secure Launch enabled, caused affected PCs to restart instead of shutting down or entering hibernation. This fundamental failure, which we reported on this past Friday. earned forceful facepalms from users and IT administrators alike. It was possible to work around with a fix (as detailed in our previous post), but still incredibly tedious, and emblematic of the sort of problem that should never come up from a regular security update. Out-of-band Windows updates are relatively rare and typically reserved for issues like these that are severe enough to disrupt core workflows, particularly in enterprise environments. Microsoft is advising organizations that have not yet deployed January's security updates to install the new OOB patches instead.

stop this non sense
Users are not pleased with the way things are going in Windows.

It's getting hard to ignore how familiar this situation has become. Over the past year, Windows 11 updates have repeatedly shipped with regressions that affect basic system behavior, from File Explorer crashes and broken taskbars to, now, remote authentication failures and PCs that literally won't shut down. Emergency fixes are supposed to be exceptional, but at this point they're starting to feel procedural.

For IT departments, this is more than an annoyance. Each bad update adds friction to already cautious deployment pipelines, reinforcing the instinct to delay patches rather than trust them. For consumers, it feeds a growing hesitation to install updates at all, which is a problem for a platform that depends on fast security adoption to function safely at scale.

This issue really highlights Microsoft's complete lack of credibility. When what should be routine security updates require unscheduled fixes just days later, it's difficult to sell the idea that forcing users to install the latest updates every week is a justifiable practice. It's also no mystery why alternatives—particularly Linux, on both the home and business side—are attracting renewed interest from users who are simply tired of playing update roulette.

Shout out to WindowsLatest for spotting this patch.
Tags:  Microsoft, updates, (nasdaq:msft), windows 11
Zak Killian

Zak Killian

A 30-year PC building veteran, Zak is a modern-day Renaissance man who may not be an expert on anything, but knows just a little about nearly everything.
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2026 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment