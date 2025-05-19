Microsoft Is Allegedly Testing Steam Integration For Its MS Store, Is Xbox Next?

Of course, Microsoft has its own store, along with its Game Pass service. But it may not be content to stop there. The latest rumor comes from X user eXtas1s, and he notes that Microsoft has started to internally test Steam integration on its store. The Microsoft Store is used by many apps and is sometimes necessary for OS-specific integrated software. Therefore, it has the same kind of potential reach for many users that Steam has with its own app with gamers. In theory, anyway—in practice, it's hard to image the MS Store rivaling Steam.









Recently, Microsoft has been embarking on an interesting path with its gaming hardware division. Namely, the Xbox Series S and X have been losing *ahem* steam against Sony, its biggest competitor, with PlayStation 5 hardware sales eclipsing Xbox hardware sales.







This all makes perfect sense if the Steam UI integration within its Microsoft Store rumor is true. Microsoft obviously wants its games to be played on as many devices as possible, and integrating Steam in the MS Store could help in that regard. But why stop there? Allowing it on Xbox hardware is the logical next step, and makes sense once again. With the slowly decreasing need for having Xbox hardware, the key metric here may be for PC users and other console players.



Microsoft does have plenty to offer compared to Steam, which can benefit both sides. For example, its Game Pass service is the best in the industry, allowing gamers access to high quality new releases such as Doom: The Dark Ages. Adding Steam integration to the MS Store would certainly fall in line with Microsoft's "Everything is an Xbox" strategy, which looks to propel its software IP into the gaming realm more than its hardware. Proof of this concept is in its once-exclusive Xbox titles such as Forza Horizon 5 making their way to the PS5. This all makes perfect sense if the Steam UI integration within its Microsoft Store rumor is true. Microsoft obviously wants its games to be played on as many devices as possible, and integrating Steam in the MS Store could help in that regard. But why stop there? Allowing it on Xbox hardware is the logical next step, and makes sense once again. With the slowly decreasing need for having Xbox hardware, the key metric here may be for PC users and other console players. Steam is another marketplace that it can showcase its games, therefore Microsoft has incentive to allow it on its own platforms in order to reach the widest audience.