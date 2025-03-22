Microsoft Slips Steam Integration For Xbox UI In Blockbuster Leak
That image contained what appears to be an early look at an updated Xbox app UI running across a variety of devices. Zooming in reveals a detail not seen in any prior versions of the UI, which is a tab labeled “Steam.” The tab is located within the game library as a way to filter and more easily find something to play. It hints at the possibility of being able to use the Xbox app to launch games from Steam without having to close the app and switch over to Steam. This move would make things much more convenient for players.
Image Credit: The Verge (via Microsoft)
Many jumped to the conclusion that it might mean being able to play games from a Steam library on an Xbox. However, this doesn’t make much sense when considering how game purchasing works on digital storefronts. Buying a game on Steam doesn’t give a player access on other platforms. Developers and publishers would need to become involved to make something like this work, adding significant complexity and cost.
The more likely scenario is that Microsoft is preparing a better experience for its partnership with ASUS. The two companies are teaming up for an Xbox branded handheld, and Microsoft wants to hold up its end of the bargain on the software side of things. Ultimately, all these improvements will help the company once it finally launches its own often rumored handheld.
Another possibility is that this was an error, and it was just a placeholder graphic in a mockup that got overlooked and used in the blog post. It won’t be long to get some more clarity, as the ASUS Xbox handheld is rumored to be released sometime this year.