Microsoft Flight Simulator Just Set A Sky-High Record On Xbox Game Pass For PC

Virtual pilots have been preparing for takeoff and then flying the skies rendered on their PC, courtesy of Microsoft's long running Flight Simulator franchise. The latest iteration kicks things up several notches with real-time mapping data and stunning graphics, making it the simulation's biggest launch in 38 years. It also ranks as the biggest game launch to date on Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass for PC.





The latest version of Microsoft Flight Simulator now has over 1 million unique players. And collectively they have logged more than 26 million flights. As Microsoft points out, that is equivalent to flying around the globe 40 thousand times. Not too shabby.





It's also not shocking, given the high praise Microsoft Flight Simulator has been generating since it launched. This prompted Microsoft to put together a two-minute video showcasing the simulation, with a spattering of review quotes sprinkled in along the way. Have a watch...











"In each of those billion miles, we’ve been delighted to see the flight simulation community enjoy the simulator and help improve the experience through their ongoing feedback, while also welcoming and training new simulation pilots," Microsoft said in a blog post announcing the achievement.





Microsoft also points out that this is just the beginning of the flight, not the end. The company is promising more content, including world updates, sim updates, and themed DLC, though the timing of any of the future updates has not yet been shared.





In addition to being a hit on Xbox Game Pass for PC, the simulation could also drive massive spending in hardware upgrades. Analysts at Jon Peddie Research reckon Microsoft Flight Simulator will boost PC hardware spending by $2.6 billion in the next three years.



