CATEGORIES
home News
by Brandon HillFriday, December 11, 2020, 09:50 AM EDT

Microsoft Flight Simulator Heads To Xbox Series S/X Next Year And It Still Looks Gorgeous

microsoft flight simulator
Microsoft Flight Simulator launched earlier this year for Windows PCs to rave reviews. Not only were the aircraft models rendered to near digital perfection, but the natural scenery, cities, detailed airports and weather effects were so breathtakingly beautiful that they had to be experienced to be believed. Now that same simulation goodness is making its way to next-generation consoles.

A new trailer for Microsoft Flight Simulator was released last night and it confirms that the game will be coming to the Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X during Summer 2021. And to show that moving to the console platform doesn't skip a beat when it comes to graphics and performance, the trailer shows captured 4K gameplay running on an Xbox Series X, as the song "What A Wonderful World" by Louis Armstrong plays in the background. It's a fitting audio backdrop for the visuals that glide by during the trailer, which is just over a minute long.

As far as we can tell, this will be among the first games that will be exclusive -- at least in the console world -- to the Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X, and not available on the Xbox One family of consoles. Microsoft has made a big deal about cross-generational play with the games for the Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X, but that won’t always be the case.

microsoft flight simulator 2

Microsoft Flight Simulator is an incredibly demanding game, as we saw when it launched on PC back in August. To get the absolute best visual fidelity out of Microsoft Flight Simulator, you had to have a relatively stout gaming PC... and even that could be brought to its knees at times. We could imagine running the game on an Xbox One S or Xbox One X would be an exercise in frustration and would look absolutely horrible (take a look at how Cyberpunk 2077 plays on older Xbox One consoles).

microsoft flight simulator 3

With that being said, Microsoft confirmed that the game will be available via Xbox Game Pass the same day it launches next year for consoles. And with all the talk of the Sony PlayStation 5 having the best exclusives (we’re looking at you, Spider-Man: Miles Morales), Microsoft Flight Simulator is a stellar console-exclusive showcase for the Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X. 


Tags:  Microsoft, (nasdaq:msft), xbox series x, microsoft-flight-simulator-2020, microsoft-flight-simulator

Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Your Next Gaming GPU
RX 6800 XT
RX 6800
RX 6900 XT
GF RTX 3080
GF RTX 3070
GF RTX 3090
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his
associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of HotHardware.com, LLC. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are
Copyright © 1999 - 2020 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms