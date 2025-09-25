Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 Plots Course For PS5 As Console Wars Cool Off
This isn’t just a plain old port, either. Jorg Neumann, Head of Microsoft Flight Simulator, notes that the studio worked to tap into the full feature set available on PS5, including everything the DualSense controller has to offer. The adaptive triggers are used to give a sense of speed, air traffic control chatter comes through the controller’s speakers, and even the lightbar and touchpad are utilized for a complete sense of immersion.
Microsoft also announced that it plans to implement support for the PlayStation VR2 headset with a future software update. Before this announcement the PS VR2 was all but dead in the water with Sony likely just waiting to deplete its inventory. It may have a new lease on life, however, with the arrival of Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024. Those who already own the headset will have something worth playing, and those who have been on the sidelines will be able to pick it up at a lower price point.
Additionally, the game has also gotten a large update, which is available now, bringing the beautiful country of Japan to life. There are 23 areas players will be able to take in while up in the air, including Hiroshima, Kyoto, Osaka, Sapporo and Tokyo. Each of these locations has its own unique points of interest, such as Osaka Castle, Enoshima Sea Candle and Fukuoka Tower.
Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 will make its way to PS5 and PS5 Pro on December 8, while the free PS VR2 update will be released sometime in 2026.