Microsoft Claims Game-Changing Performance Boost With DirectX Raytracing 1.2

One of the key improvements in the updated API is opacity micromaps, which increases render efficiency while maintaining the quality. To that end, Microsoft is claiming a 2.3x improvement in path-traced gaming. Gaming graphics have been on a constant improvement trajectory since the early days, with new technologies leveling up the experience. Ray tracing has been one such focus that brings gorgeous lighting, better shadows, and more realistic game worlds to the forefront of gaming. Not without hurdles, the primary bottleneck has been performance, since it's very taxing on GPU hardware. Microsoft's latest API aims to change help in that regard.At the recent GDC 2025 event, Microsoft unveiled its DirectX Raytracing (DXR) 1.2 update. This, claims Microsoft, will improve performance while keeping visual fidelity high. Notably, some titles have ray tracing as a mandatory requirement, such as Indiana Jones and The Great Circle that's on Xbox Game Pass.One of the key improvements in the updated API is opacity micromaps, which increases render efficiency while maintaining the quality. To that end, Microsoft is claiming a 2.3x improvement in path-traced gaming.





Additionally, Microsoft calls out shader execution reordering with a 2x performance uplfit "in some scenarios," which it achieves by "intelligently grouping shader execution to enhance GPU efficiency, reduce divergence, and boost frame rates." Sounds swell, eh?

