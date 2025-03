Microsoft Claims Game-Changing Performance Boost With DirectX Raytracing 1.2

Ray tracing started to become more mainstream in the consumer market with the introduction of NVIDIA's RTX 20 series GPUs. The GeForce RTX 2080 Ti was powerful for its time, though still overshadowed (to some extent) by the previous GTX 1080 Ti. This was due to ray tracing being slow to develop in the early years, with very few titles available and high performance penalties. Cyberpunk 2077 is perhaps the game that NVIDIA likes to showcase most for its improvements to both ray tracing and DLSS with frame generation. NVIDIA recently introduced DLSS 4 with multi-frame generation for its GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs, upping performance even higher.This is a crucial and often underplayed component of ray and path tracing. Due to the high performance penalties, native rendering is often poor, even on powerful hardware. Microsoft's update for better ray tracing performance is a welcome one, as the technology needs all of the help it can get.AMD has also been improving ray tracing performance on its GPUs, notably with its newer Radeon RX 9070 and RX 9070 XT . While they've made improvements, they still trail NVIDIA, which has a lead in this segment.