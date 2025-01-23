Cyberpunk 2077 Patch Adds DLSS 4 Multi Frame Gen Support And A Ton Of Fixes
One of the more highly touted features of the incoming RTX 50 series is Multi Frame Generation that’s part of DLSS 4, and patch 2.21 will add official support for it. It “boosts FPS by using AI to generate up to three times per traditionally rendered frame,” which should make for a smoother gameplay experience. You can see exactly how Multi Frame Generation affects performance in CP2077 here. Single Frame Generation will also get several improvements, including a “new Transformer model that enhances stability, lighting, and detail in motion,” which will be available to RTX 40 and 50 series users.
Moreover, CD Projekt Red is bringing a plethora of upgrades to the game’s impressive photo mode, which is popular among fans who enjoy snapping photos to share on social media. These include fixing instances where the camera could become stuck, having the camera remain in place after changing the background, and cleaning up some of the UI issues that could pop up while in Photo Mode.
Gameplay fixes are also part of this patch. The most significant of these fixes is for the mission titled “Run This Town,” which resolves an issue that might prevent a player from completing an in-game action. Additionally, the development team addressed some NPC and vehicle behavior throughout Night City that might break a player’s immersion in the game world.
Cyberpunk 2077 has aged like a fine wine after a rather tumultuous start. Though this might be the last of the major patches for the game as the studio will now be focused on getting The Witcher 4 ready for release.