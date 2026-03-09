CATEGORIES
Microsoft CEO Reaffirms Company Is Long On Gaming Amid Xbox Shakeup

by Chris HarperMonday, March 09, 2026, 02:54 PM EDT
Xbox has been in tumultuous times as of late. Within a week of the retirement of Phil Spencer, and passing of the torch to former Windows AI head Asha Sharma, Microsoft announced its new Project Helix console. As we've covered previously, Project Helix is a high-end console-PC hybrid capable of running both Xbox-exclusive titles and PC games, though whether that involves a simple Windows FSE interface or a more custom OS has yet to be seen. In an internal Q&A session exclusively reported by Windows Central, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella reaffirmed Microsoft's commitment to Xbox, stating that "We're long on gaming. We'll continue to invest, and we'll always do so."

Combined with statements made by new Xbox CEO Asha Sharma, there's a lot of optimism in the air around the future of Microsoft's Xbox brand. "I'm spending a lot of time thinking about how I can empower these worlds, these stories, and these characters," Sharma said.

Nadella replied, "The storytelling. Why do we love games? They tell the stories, the mythologies that make us who we are. Getting down to that core, the craft that goes with it, this is the place where we have to get the cultural zeitgiest and then have it manifest in everything that we do. In the games, in the marketing approach, everything that we do in this brand represents that." While some may view Nadella's commentary as general corporate speak, it does indicate that Microsoft is committed to funding the AAA experiences it should be able to create after its massive acquisition spree with the Activision merger in late 2023. Titles coming this year, like Fable, are sure to put that commitment to the test.
While these are unexpectedly positive statements from Microsoft, they can't be consumed without the requisite salt. After all, Xbox as a console brand has been underperforming for two generations under Nadella's broader leadership, and it won't be easy for Microsoft to take back the console audience it lost to PlayStation and Nintendo. Helix doubling as a PC also places it and its exclusive games in direct competition with Steam and other PC ecosystems. This leads to broader questions about exclusives and their place in the changing industry. If Xbox makes a serious pivot to console exclusives and even bucks PC releases, we could see the next console generation return to its roots based in game exclusivity. How long the PC will remain as a neutral ground in the console wars, at this time remains unclear.
Tags:  Microsoft, Xbox, Satya-Nadella, (nasdaq:msft), project helix
Christopher Harper is a tech writer with over a decade of experience writing how-tos and news. Off work, he stays sharp with gym time & stylish action games.
