Microsoft CEO Dishes On AI, Beating Apple, Xbox And Cross-Platform Gaming
The delineation between console and PC gaming has slowly been merging over time, with similarities in hardware becoming more apparent. This translates to various titles that would typically be console exclusives becoming universal in their platform choice. Microsoft's CEO Nadella recently spoke to Bloomberg, and reiterated the importance of cross-platform gaming. He also inevitably spoke about the AI wave occurring now, and how Microsoft stands versus the competition.
First, Microsoft has recently been acquiring a significant tally of well-known brands and franchises. With the acquisition of Activision Blizzard, the titles are some of the best known in the industry. The Warcraft and Call of Duty franchises are just some of the delicacies offered in this gourmet platter of intellectual property that Microsoft is at the helm of.
Naturally, this transforms Microsoft into a purveyor of high-quality games that are agnostic as to which platform they belong to. This makes the most financial sense, as holding everything to the Xbox would have ignored a large sector of the market. While Nintendo has done well to keep exclusives purely on its consoles, Microsoft has a wide open opportunity here between the Xbox, PCs, and other consoles.
Another very good reason for Microsoft to offer its wares across various platforms is that it diminishes any potential backlash from governments when it comes time to approve such complex deals.
First, Microsoft has recently been acquiring a significant tally of well-known brands and franchises. With the acquisition of Activision Blizzard, the titles are some of the best known in the industry. The Warcraft and Call of Duty franchises are just some of the delicacies offered in this gourmet platter of intellectual property that Microsoft is at the helm of.
Naturally, this transforms Microsoft into a purveyor of high-quality games that are agnostic as to which platform they belong to. This makes the most financial sense, as holding everything to the Xbox would have ignored a large sector of the market. While Nintendo has done well to keep exclusives purely on its consoles, Microsoft has a wide open opportunity here between the Xbox, PCs, and other consoles.
Another very good reason for Microsoft to offer its wares across various platforms is that it diminishes any potential backlash from governments when it comes time to approve such complex deals.
On the agenda was also the expected AI conversation, where Microsoft has been at the apex of new developments. Perhaps Microsoft laments how Apple dominated the mobile phone market, and how it missed a massive opportunity with its devices. Therefore, utilizing OpenAI and blasting forward in its forward progress on AI, Microsoft wishes to leave Apple and others in its rear-view mirror.
Copilot, as Nadella mentions, can be the Microsoft Office-level association that users have with Microsoft and its Windows operating system. Copilot is how Microsoft embeds AI technology into a seamless experience on Windows, at both the operating system level and within its software.
Apple has so far been subdued about its AI real world plans. Apple often joins these types of parties late with a polished implementations of the technology, historically. Apple did not invent the mobile phone or tablet, but it dominated those markets with its unique approach compared to the competition. Virtual reality and augmented reality have similar grass root traits that utilize AI capabilities, which is where Apple can push its advantages in these emerging markets. Apple silicon hardware already has built-in AI capabilities sprinkled within its MacOS in the background.
AI eventually will make a big impact in the gaming sector for Microsoft, too. Services such as Game Pass, which can be multi-platform, can only benefit from an intelligent AI system making recommendations and optimizations to heighten the user experience.
Copilot, as Nadella mentions, can be the Microsoft Office-level association that users have with Microsoft and its Windows operating system. Copilot is how Microsoft embeds AI technology into a seamless experience on Windows, at both the operating system level and within its software.
Apple has so far been subdued about its AI real world plans. Apple often joins these types of parties late with a polished implementations of the technology, historically. Apple did not invent the mobile phone or tablet, but it dominated those markets with its unique approach compared to the competition. Virtual reality and augmented reality have similar grass root traits that utilize AI capabilities, which is where Apple can push its advantages in these emerging markets. Apple silicon hardware already has built-in AI capabilities sprinkled within its MacOS in the background.
AI eventually will make a big impact in the gaming sector for Microsoft, too. Services such as Game Pass, which can be multi-platform, can only benefit from an intelligent AI system making recommendations and optimizations to heighten the user experience.