Apple Vision Pro Releases On February 2 For $3499, Here's When Preorders Open

by Aaron LeongTuesday, January 09, 2024, 09:38 AM EDT
It's here—the Apple Vision Pro spatial virtual headset will be available in the US in less than a month. If you have an extra $3,500 lying around, you can put your order down for a unit (early-adopter bugs and all) on pre-order on Friday, January 19.

Apple has announced that the highly-anticipated Apple Vision Pro will start sales at all U.S. Apple Store locations, including online. The headset is Cupertino's vision of what it calls "a revolutionary spatial computer that transforms how people work, collaborate, connect, relive memories, and enjoy entertainment." By way of the new visionOS, users use their eyes, hands, and voice to interact with content in 3D space that "feels magical".

Apple Vision Pro with battery pack

The Vision Pro is set to take productivity apps like Microsoft 365, Zoom, Slack, and Freeform to new heights, basically creating a broad, highly interactive workspace around the user. It also goes without saying that media and gaming will be quite the experience as well, especially ones optimized for the headset's spatial processing power (Apple M2 paired with the new R1 chipset) and high-density micro OLED display. Watching HDR content from Apple TV+, Disney+, etc. is said to give the feel of a 100 feet wide screen.

Apple Vision Pro availability lifestyle EyeSight big jpg large
"Would it bother you if I wore this out on our date tonight?"

According to the press release, users also have access to 250 games on Apple Arcade (up from 100 since the June 2023 announcement), while select games such as NBA 2K24 Arcade Edition and Sonic Dream Team can even be played with popular game controllers. Actual spatial games is rather limited, however. At the moment, there are only What the Golf?, Game Room, and Super Fruit Ninja for full-immersion gameplay.

Starting at $3,499 for the meager 256GB storage model, the Vision Pro goes on pre-order January 19 at 5 am PST and be available for sale on February 2. Reader inserts can be had for $100, while prescription lens for $150. Maybe Apple can consider giving the Vision Pro 2 diopter adjustment? Now, that would be magical.

