Microsoft Calls In NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang For Its Biggest Windows Event In Years

The high-profile gathering will bring together key industry heavyweights, featuring keynotes by Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, Windows and Surface chief Pavan Davuluri, and NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang. According to invitation teasers and official emails, the event will center on "how local AI will shape the next chapter of the PC," bringing together developments across Windows software, NVIDIA’s hardware platforms, Surface devices, and the broader PC ecosystem.
Taking literal center stage is likely going to be the Surface Laptop Ultra, a high-performance machine originally teased earlier in the year as Microsoft’s uncompromised response to the MacBook Pro. Designed with a minimalist chassis, an advanced thermal cooling system, and an expansive selection of ports, the laptop marks a hardware turn for the Surface line toward raw capability.
The device is powered by a custom NVIDIA RTX Spark SoC, combining an NVIDIA Blackwell GPU with up to 128GB of RAM and native CUDA support. According to Microsoft, this pairing allows the laptop to run complex AI models with up to 120 billion parameters completely locally.
To support the ambitious hardware, Microsoft has been hard at work refining the underlying software stack within Windows 11. Engineering updates introduced earlier this year include a specialized Workload Profile Scheduling system capable of distributing complex background tasks across the chip’s 20 CPU cores. Additionally, Microsoft optimized its Prism emulation layer to ensure legacy x86 applications run efficiently on ARM-based hardware. The event is also expected to shed light on developer tools like the Surface RTX Spark Dev Box, a compact desktop unit aimed at programmers building local AI models.
That said, despite the event's namesake, the debut of Windows 12 is probably unlikely. Microsoft previously clarified that a full generational OS jump is off the table for this launch. Instead, the focus remains squarely on optimizing Windows 11 to support the agentic era, which is an initiative led by Yusuf Mehdi, Microsoft’s out-going head of consumer marketing for Windows and Copilot.
Perhaps it goes without saying that October's event is a big deal for Microsoft. After all, the previous major platform push during the Copilot+ PC launch in 2024 faced a lukewarm reception from reviewers and users alike. On-device capabilities felt limited, the Recall snapshots feature encountered intense public backlash over privacy concerns, and the physical Copilot keyboard key functioned primarily as a shortcut to a web launcher. Therefore, by shifting focus toward heavy local execution on specialized RTX Spark hardware, Microsoft hopes to redeem itself by delivering tangible, high-performance utility for AI-integrated hardware.
Outside of the expected Surface products, major hardware partners including Dell, Lenovo, and ASUS have already committed to the RTX Spark ecosystem with their own upcoming laptop designs. Stay tuned as all of this unfolds.