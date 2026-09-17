Microsoft Calls In NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang For Its Biggest Windows Event In Years

The upcoming Windows event in October is a big deal for the company - Image: Microsoft

Microsoft has scheduled its first major dedicated Windows event in over two years, taking the stage in San Francisco on October 7 to showcase the next era of local AI in personal computing.

Get ready for the next step. pic.twitter.com/gvB8BV2z7Q — Microsoft Surface (@surface) September 15, 2026

Taking literal center stage is likely going to be the Surface Laptop Ultra, a high-performance machine originally teased earlier in the year as Microsoft’s uncompromised response to the MacBook Pro. Designed with a minimalist chassis, an advanced thermal cooling system, and an expansive selection of ports, the laptop marks a hardware turn for the Surface line toward raw capability.





The device is powered by a custom NVIDIA RTX Spark SoC , combining an NVIDIA Blackwell GPU with up to 128GB of RAM and native CUDA support. According to Microsoft, this pairing allows the laptop to run complex AI models with up to 120 billion parameters completely locally.





Taking center stage will be NVIDIA's RTX Spark - Image: NVIDIA



That said, despite the event's namesake, the debut of Windows 12 is probably unlikely. Microsoft previously clarified that a full generational OS jump is off the table for this launch. Instead, the focus remains squarely on optimizing Windows 11 to support the agentic era, which is an initiative led by Yusuf Mehdi, Microsoft’s out-going head of consumer marketing for Windows and Copilot.





NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang will be one of the key guests at the event - Image: NVIDIA

