Micron Defends AI Pivot And Rejects Claim It Abandoned Consumer Market





As far as Micron is concerned, the prevailing narrative about its recent strategy shift to focus more heavily on AI customers gets one *ahem* Crucial detail wrong. Actually more than one, though the biggest misconception from Micron's vantage point is that it's abandoning the consumer market in favor of AI, when in reality it's simply serving consumers in a different way.





Micron's VP of Marketing, Mobile, and Client Business Unit, Christopher Moore, had a lengthy chat with WCCFTech about the memory market the moves the company is making to navigate an evolving landscape.





"I would never want to tell someone what to think or that they're wrong, but our viewpoint is that we are trying to help consumers around the world. We're just doing it through different channels. We still have a very sizable business in the client and mobile markets," Moore said.





He followed that up by noting Micron is obviously servicing its data center clientele as well, a point not in need of emphasis after the company ended its consumer-facing Crucial brand after nearly three decades. Nevertheless, his point is that the total addressable market (TAM) for the data center is growing, and Micron wants to be sure it services those customers too.







