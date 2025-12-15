Meta Quest 3 Is $90 Off Plus Get A $100 Amazon Gift Card If You're Quick

Have you been on the fence about jumping into VR? Now is a great time to go ahead and make the leap because Amazon is serving up a fantastic deal on Meta's Quest 3 headset, which comes 512GB of built-in storage, controllers, and a couple of noteworthy bonuses, not the least of which is a $100 Amazon gift card.
Meta Quest 3 Is 19% Off And Comes With A $100 Amazon Gift Card
For a VERY limited time, you can score the Meta Quest 3 (512GB)
for $407.10 at Amazon (save $92.89 over MSRP)
, which is 19% below the $499.99 MSRP. It includes the headset, a set of touch controllers, a 3-month trial of the Meta Horizon+ subscription service, and a $100 digital credit to spend on Amazon's website. Use coupon code QUEST30
at checkout if it's not automatically applied.
So, what's the catch? This deal is selling out fast. It's a lightening sale and Amazon's product page shows that 85% of the available units that qualify for this offer have been claimed. That means you'll have to decide fast (it was at 79% a little bit ago when we spotted this).
Not to be confused with the more affordable Quest 3S, the Quest 3 is a more advanced headset with a 2064x2208 resolution per eye, 120Hz refresh rate, around a 110-degree horizontal field of view, and around a 96-degree vertical field of view.
It also features 8GB of LPDDR5 memory, 512GB of storage, and is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2
chip.
While not the cheapest VR headset, the just-over $400 asking price is attractive, especially with a $100 Amazon gift card in play.
Meta Quest 3S Is A Great Value And On Sale Too
Should the Quest 3 sell out before you have a chance to snag one and/or you want to spend less than $400, then check out the Quest 3S, as it's marked down too. There are two bundle offers available...
The Batman: Arkham bundle is the more interesting deal as far as we're concerned, though it also costs $100 more. However, that gets twice the amount of built-in storage, too.
Meta's Quest 3S is driven by the same Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 chip as found in the Quest 3, and the same 8GB of RAM. It also touts a 120Hz refresh rate, albeit a lower 1920x1832 resolution (per eyeball) and a narrower 96 by 90 degrees fields of view (horizontal and vertical, respectively).
Overall the Quest 3S is a strong candidate in the VR space for those who don't want to spend a ton on hardware.