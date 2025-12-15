CATEGORIES
home News

Meta Quest 3 Is $90 Off Plus Get A $100 Amazon Gift Card If You're Quick

by Paul LillyMonday, December 15, 2025, 10:43 AM EDT
Meta Quest 3 with controllers on a light blue background.
Have you been on the fence about jumping into VR? Now is a great time to go ahead and make the leap because Amazon is serving up a fantastic deal on Meta's Quest 3 headset, which comes 512GB of built-in storage, controllers, and a couple of noteworthy bonuses, not the least of which is a $100 Amazon gift card.

Meta Quest 3 Is 19% Off And Comes With A $100 Amazon Gift Card

For a VERY limited time, you can score the Meta Quest 3 (512GB) for $407.10 at Amazon (save $92.89 over MSRP), which is 19% below the $499.99 MSRP. It includes the headset, a set of touch controllers, a 3-month trial of the Meta Horizon+ subscription service, and a $100 digital credit to spend on Amazon's website. Use coupon code QUEST30 at checkout if it's not automatically applied.

So, what's the catch? This deal is selling out fast. It's a lightening sale and Amazon's product page shows that 85% of the available units that qualify for this offer have been claimed. That means you'll have to decide fast (it was at 79% a little bit ago when we spotted this).

Not to be confused with the more affordable Quest 3S, the Quest 3 is a more advanced headset with a 2064x2208 resolution per eye, 120Hz refresh rate, around a 110-degree horizontal field of view, and around a 96-degree vertical field of view.

It also features 8GB of LPDDR5 memory, 512GB of storage, and is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 chip.

While not the cheapest VR headset, the just-over $400 asking price is attractive, especially with a $100 Amazon gift card in play.

Meta Quest 3S Is A Great Value And On Sale Too

Meta Quest 3S headset with Batman in the background.

Should the Quest 3 sell out before you have a chance to snag one and/or you want to spend less than $400, then check out the Quest 3S, as it's marked down too. There are two bundle offers available...
The Batman: Arkham bundle is the more interesting deal as far as we're concerned, though it also costs $100 more. However, that gets twice the amount of built-in storage, too.

Meta's Quest 3S is driven by the same Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 chip as found in the Quest 3, and the same 8GB of RAM. It also touts a 120Hz refresh rate, albeit a lower 1920x1832 resolution (per eyeball) and a narrower 96 by 90 degrees fields of view (horizontal and vertical, respectively).

Overall the Quest 3S is a strong candidate in the VR space for those who don't want to spend a ton on hardware.
Tags:  deals, VR, meta, quest 3
Paul Lilly

Paul Lilly

Paul is a seasoned geek who cut this teeth on the Commodore 64. When he's not geeking out to tech, he's out riding his Harley and collecting stray cats.
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy Policy

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2026 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy Policy - Copyright Notice - Terms Of Use