Meta Quest 3 Is $90 Off Plus Get A $100 Amazon Gift Card If You're Quick





Have you been on the fence about jumping into VR? Now is a great time to go ahead and make the leap because Amazon is serving up a fantastic deal on Meta's Quest 3 headset, which comes 512GB of built-in storage, controllers, and a couple of noteworthy bonuses, not the least of which is a $100 Amazon gift card.

Meta Quest 3 Is 19% Off And Comes With A $100 Amazon Gift Card

Meta Quest 3 (512GB) for $407.10 at Amazon (save $92.89 over MSRP), which is 19% below the $499.99 MSRP. It includes the headset, a set of touch controllers, a 3-month trial of the Meta Horizon+ subscription service, and a $100 digital credit to spend on Amazon's website. Use coupon code QUEST30 at checkout if it's not automatically applied. For a VERY limited time, you can score thefor, which is 19% below the $499.99 MSRP. It includes the headset, a set of touch controllers, a 3-month trial of the Meta Horizon+ subscription service, and a $100 digital credit to spend on Amazon's website. Use coupon codeat checkout if it's not automatically applied.





So, what's the catch? This deal is selling out fast. It's a lightening sale and Amazon's product page shows that 85% of the available units that qualify for this offer have been claimed. That means you'll have to decide fast (it was at 79% a little bit ago when we spotted this).





Not to be confused with the more affordable Quest 3S, the Quest 3 is a more advanced headset with a 2064x2208 resolution per eye, 120Hz refresh rate, around a 110-degree horizontal field of view, and around a 96-degree vertical field of view.





It also features 8GB of LPDDR5 memory, 512GB of storage, and is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 chip.





While not the cheapest VR headset, the just-over $400 asking price is attractive, especially with a $100 Amazon gift card in play.

Meta Quest 3S Is A Great Value And On Sale Too









Should the Quest 3 sell out before you have a chance to snag one and/or you want to spend less than $400, then check out the Quest 3S, as it's marked down too. There are two bundle offers available...