Memorial Day Gaming Laptop Deals Are Lit With Lenovo, HP, ASUS And More
This Memorial Day weekend is filled with deals on gaming laptops, from an affordable Lenovo Ideapad with an RTX 3050 to an ASUS beast with an RTX 3080. So, no matter your budget, there is likely a deal to be had.
Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 LaptopThe Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 laptop is a great entry-level gaming laptop. It sports a Ryzen 5 CPU, NVIDIA RTX 3050 GPU, and 8GB of DDR5 RAM, which is sufficient for playing games on a 1080p external monitor.
The 15-inch FHD IPS screen supports a 120Hz refresh rate, delivering a smooth gaming experience. It also comes packed with two USB-A ports, one USB-C DisplayPort, an HDMI 2.0 port, an audio jack, and an ethernet port.
You can grab one of these Lenovo IdeaPads right now for a stellar 22% off at $699.99.
HP Victus 15.6" Gaming LaptopIf you are looking for something with a little more power, the HP Victus 15.6" gaming laptop might be what you are looking for. It comes powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 5800H, an NVIDIA RTX 3050 Ti, and 16GB of DDR4 RAM.
Enjoy playing your favorite games on the 1080p display with a 144Hz refresh rate. This laptop delivers excellent cooling and optimal gameplay with an updated thermal design, perfect for keeping your device cool when your gameplay gets spicy. Gamers will be able to take advantage of 512GB of SSD storage space for their favorite games on the go.
The HP Victus 15.6" gaming laptop is currently a whopping 25% off for a sale price of $829.
ASUS ROG Strix Scar 15.6" Gaming LaptopMoving on up the ladder of power, the ASUS ROG Strix Scar 15.6" gaming laptop is a beast. It comes with an Intel Core i9-12900H CPU, an RTX 3070 Ti GPU, and 16GB of DDR5 RAM. More than enough for most modern games.
Gamers will be able to enjoy all that power on a QHD 240Hz IPS style display, covering 100% DCI-P3 color for more vivid colors. It also comes with 1TB of fast PCIe 4.0 SSD storage, enabling games to load fast. Anyone who is a fan of RGB customization will certainly want to take advantage of the Aura-sync per-key RGB keyboard and light bar as well.
The ASUS ROG Strix Scar is on sale for 24% off at a sale price of $1549.99.
Gamers who want a slightly beefier GPU can also take advantage of the ASUS ROG Strix Scar with an RTX 3080, which is currently 15% off at $1,699.99.
More Phenomenal SavingsBe sure to check out these additional Memorial Day sales going on right now:
- Acer Predator Helios 300 PH315-54-760S Gaming Laptop is 15% at a sale price of $1099.99.
- Lenovo - 2021 - IdeaPad Gaming 3 on sale for $674.
- ASUS TUF Dash 15 on sale for $1,049.99.
- ASUS 2022 Newest TUF Gaming Laptop on sale for $1,593.99.
- MSI Pulse GL66 15.6" FHD 144Hz Gaming Laptop on sale for $1,099.
- Alienware X17 R2 Gaming Laptop on sale for $2,244.74.