NVIDIA Extends Windows 10 Driver Support For Some GPUs, Puts Others Out To Pasture

by Bruno FerreiraThursday, July 31, 2025, 09:45 AM EDT
NVIDIA's older-generation graphics cards enjoyed a pretty good run, but time waits for neither man nor GPU. The company has announced that this October's Game Ready driver release will be the last one for a number of its vintage cards.

This date isn't accidental, as it coincides with the end of Microsoft's support for Windows 10, and the cutoff combo marks the end of an era. The October driver release will be the final one for cards in the Maxwell, Pascal, and Volta families. Here's a summarized list of affected cards:
  • Maxwell: GeForce GTX 700, 800, and 900 families; Titan / X / X Pascal / Xp; Quadro M-series cards; some Jetson chips.
  • Pascal: GeForce 10xx family; Tesla P100.
  • Volta: Tesla V100 (part of NVIDIA DGX-1), Quadro GC100, Titan V.
Note that the Pascal series does not include NVIDIA's 16xx-series cards like the popular GeForce GTX 1660 and GeForce GTX 1660 Super. Those are based on the Turing architecture and will enjoy continued support for the time being. You can check out a full table of cards in this handy Wikipedia article.

Your precious RTX 5090 will still work in Windows 10 for a while longer

We reckon 7 to 11 years is a pretty good run all things considered, although the latest Steam Survey does indicate that GTX 10xx-series cards make up for a total of 6.65% of surveyed machines. While these cards undoubtedly won't be running the upcoming crop of AAA titles, they still make up a substantial install base.

Thankfully, NVIDIA will still be releasing quarterly security updates for the next three years (through October 2028). NVIDIA has generally been okay with releasing emergency security patches as well, so this probably isn't a big problem in the overall picture.

Much like us, the company seems to be aware that the worldwide jump to Windows 11 won't be completed by its October 2025 EOL cutoff, and has elected to extend support for all RTX-series graphics cards until October 2026, a full year after Microsoft drops support for the operating system. While we encourage everyone to move to Windows 11, practical necessities may force some machines to stay behind for a while, so it's good to see that NVIDIA is covering all bases.
