NVIDIA Extends Windows 10 Driver Support For Some GPUs, Puts Others Out To Pasture
This date isn't accidental, as it coincides with the end of Microsoft's support for Windows 10, and the cutoff combo marks the end of an era. The October driver release will be the final one for cards in the Maxwell, Pascal, and Volta families. Here's a summarized list of affected cards:
- Maxwell: GeForce GTX 700, 800, and 900 families; Titan / X / X Pascal / Xp; Quadro M-series cards; some Jetson chips.
- Pascal: GeForce 10xx family; Tesla P100.
- Volta: Tesla V100 (part of NVIDIA DGX-1), Quadro GC100, Titan V.
Your precious RTX 5090 will still work in Windows 10 for a while longer
Much like us, the company seems to be aware that the worldwide jump to Windows 11 won't be completed by its October 2025 EOL cutoff, and has elected to extend support for all RTX-series graphics cards until October 2026, a full year after Microsoft drops support for the operating system. While we encourage everyone to move to Windows 11, practical necessities may force some machines to stay behind for a while, so it's good to see that NVIDIA is covering all bases.