Microsoft Urges Nearly Half A Billion Windows Users To Buy A New PC Right Now
The company is making a full court press to sell users on Copilot+ PCs running Windows 11. It’s touting AI features such as Recall, which takes snapshots while the computer is in use so that a user can search for something later. Additionally, the security benefits of Windows 11 are also put front and center. Microsoft says that Copilot+ PCs are as secure as computers can get right now, with Secured-core providing protection against firmware attacks alongside “chip-to-cloud security” enabled by the Pluton security processor.
Another point Microsoft is pushing is the end of support for Windows 10 is nearing, as the operating system will no longer receive update or security updates beyond October 14, 2025. According to Forbes, there are roughly 850 million PCs still running Windows 10 and about half are unable to run Windows 11 due to hardware requirements.
While the company will want all these millions of users to move to Windows 11, there will at least be a small reprieve for those who want more time before upgrading. Individual users will be able to pay $30 for one extra year of support. Meanwhile, businesses and organizations will need to pay $61 for one year, $122 for a second year, and $244 for three years of extended support.
Windows 10 is a great operating system, so it’s not surprising many users would love to keep using it. The company has a lot of work to do to convince these users, especially as many have been unhappy with some of the choices the company has made with some of the AI features being implemented in Windows 11.
Hopefully the hundreds of millions of PCs that are unable to run Microsoft’s latest operating system can find a second lease on life, likely with Linux, rather than becoming e-waste.