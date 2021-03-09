Zuckerberg Wants Facebook To Go Solo For The Ultimate AR And VR 'Killer App'





Last year, Facebook unveiled the Oculus Quest 2 , a Snapdragon XR2 powered standalone VR headset for just $299. While the specs and features are nothing to balk at, it seems what is presently available as far as processing goes is not enough for Facebook. In an interview posted yesterday, Mark Zuckerberg delved into the future of augmented and virtual reality (AR/VR), explaining that Oculus wants to rely less on other companies in Silicon Valley in the future and improve the overall user experience overall.













Alongside the tight optimization, Facebook also wants to work on miniaturization so that AR experiences can happen in a regular-looking pair of glasses rather than bulky goggles. With this, though, comes issues of thermal issues, which circles back to optimizations. You cannot have hardware that “burns people’s faces,” so figuring out a way to effectively cool hardware is another big issue.







Perhaps we could see Neuralink tech from Facebook?



Furthermore, Zuckerberg believes that interacting with the virtual or augmented world seamlessly will be as important as being immersed. While hand tracking and other technologies are developing, they will look a little bizarre while out in the world. This is why neural interfaces will be incredibly important to type, control things, and generally interact with AR or VR.