Maingear's Metal ML-17 Laptop Rocks An RTX 4090 For Gaming Dominance At 240Hz







Maingear has launched an upgraded high-end gaming laptop that is brimming with top tier components and features, including flagship mobile CPU and GPU hardware components from Intel and NVIDIA, respectively. Called the ML-17, Maingear says it developed the latest version of its portable gaming powerhouse in collaboration with Clevo, a familiar name among savvy users ( Clevo's designs are deployed among a long list of system builders, including in this case Maingear).





As the model name suggests, the ML-17 breaks the 16-inch mold that's become popular recently (including Maingear's own ML-16 lineup ), and instead features a 17.3-inch display. Larger laptops have become more rare in recent years, though they're still finding an audience among gamers and power users (this editor clung to the 17.3-inch form factor up until just a few months ago).













Beyond the size, the ML-17's display serves up a 2560x1440 resolution at a fast 240Hz refresh rate. It also supports NVIDIA's G-Sync technology to keep the action smooth and tear free.





Taking full advantage of a 1440p display at 240Hz requires some beefy hardware, and the ML-17 is certainly loaded. Standard options include a 14th Gen Intel Core i9-14900HX mobile processor (24C/32T, up to 5.8GHz, 36MB of L3 cache) paired with NVIDIA's mobile GeForce RTX 4090 for a potent one-two combo.







From there, buyers can configure up to 64GB of DDR5-4800 memory. For storage, users can go hog wild with up to three 4TB M.2 PCIe Gen4 solid state drives (SSDs) for 12TB total. And from there, it's a 'who's who' of prominent features and technologies, such as Wi-Fi 7 and Thunderbolt 5





"Continuing our partnership with Clevo and Intel, our new collaboratively-developed 17-inch ML-17 gaming laptop raises the bar on what gaming laptops should be capable of delivering in terms of performance and overall value," said Wallace Santos, CEO at Maingear. "Packed full of the latest, high-performance components, including the most powerful CPUs and GPUs available on the market, as well as premium specs like Thunderbolt 5 and Wi-Fi 7, this laptop delivers a top-tier gaming experience that parallels the kind of high-performance desktop-like gameplay that gamers demand, all in a backpackable form factor."













There are actually two Thunderbolt 5 ports, as well as two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports, mini DisplayPort 1.4 and HDMI outputs, a LAN port, a microSD card reader, a 3.5mm combo jack, a mic/S/PDIF combo jack, and a 2.5Gbps LAN port.





All of this is stuffed in and around a metal chassis that, from the renders we've seen, looks pretty sleek for such a big and powerful gaming laptop. Maingear's also known for extensive personalization options, and that's the case here as well—interested buyers can opt for custom artwork or pre-selected designs (with matching wallpapers) on the lid.



