Clevo X270 Gaming Laptop Rocking Intel Arc Alchemist A770M Discrete GPU Breaks Cover
Intel's Arc discrete GPUs are getting very real. They exist, and they're already out there in laptops—and not just in Korea, either. Heck, Dave even tested one just recently. Of course, all we've seen so far are the lower-end models, so everyone's curious to see what the higher-end Arc GPUs can actually do.
Well, it shouldn't be too much longer now, at least for the laptop version. Laptop OEM Clevo, who supplies white-box laptops to companies like Eurocom, Sager, Schenker, and many other companies, has put up a video on its little-known YouTube channel—with ten subscribers—advertising its new X270 laptop. See for yourself, because the video kind-of has to be seen to be believed:
The real questions are when this machine will appear on store shelves, and how much it will cost. As for price, well, it won't be cheap. Aside from the speedy Alder Lake-H CPU and high-end Arc graphics, the Clevo X270 also boasts liquid metal TIM for the CPU, a 17.3" mini-LED display, and a gigantic 99-Wh battery. As for the former question, we expect to see rebadged X270s sooner than later; Intel said "early Summer" for the mobile Arc rollout.