Maingear's Doom Edition PC Rocks Up To An RTX 5090 To Rain Hellfire On Your Foes





Maingear teamed up with HAVN on its newest custom PC drop, a limited edition gaming system themed after Doom: The Dark Ages with several configurations available. Each config is meticulously crafted by Maingear inside HAVN's HS 420 Doom: The Dark Ages chassis with precision-cut steel, tempered glass, and a whole lot of custom bits that will bring a devilish grin to any Doom fan.





"Designed for maximum airflow, cable management, and support for the highest-end GPUs and cooling systems, it's a masterpiece of form and function. Maingear takes this foundation and infuses it with top-of-the-line components and expert craftsmanship, ensuring that every Doom Edition desktop doesn't just look the part, but dominates the battlefield of modern gaming," Maingear says.





More than just hyperbole, here's a brief tour of what the actual system looks like (as opposed to product renders)...









There are lots of design elements lifted straight from Doom: The Dark Ages, though one of my favorites is the Doom-themed support bracket on the end of the GPU. It's like having a set of brass knuckles for your graphics card. As kids would say these days (I think, anyway), that's fire.





Hurt Me Plenty setup that costs $2,999. It comes with an AMD Naturally, you have to pay to play when it comes to boutique builds, and especially custom-themed ones that are highly limited. There are three pre-selected configs, the cheapest of which is thesetup that costs. It comes with an AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D processor, GeForce RTX 5070 graphics card, MSI X870E Gaming Plus WiFi motherboard, 32GB of T-Force Xtreem DDR5-6000 RAM, a 2TB T-Force A440 Pro solid state drive, and MSI's 650W G PSU.





Ultra-Violence config priced at $3,999, which trades the CPU and GPU for Next up is theconfig priced at, which trades the CPU and GPU for Ryzen 7 9800X3D and GeForce RTX 5080 , respectively. It also bumps up the PSU to an 850W model.

















RAM and storage are the same across all three builds. Likewise, each of the three configs features a TRYX 360 Panorama SE all-in-one liquid cooler with an LCD display looping Doom gameplay, braided/sleeved red cable extensions, Phanteks D30 fans, and Windows 11 Home.





Alternatively, Maingear has an option to customize the setup just like its regular PCs, which also include Intel Arrow Lake CPU and/or AMD Radeon RX 9000 GPU options.













"Doom didn't just change gaming, it created gamers. For so many of us, it was the first time we felt real power behind a keyboard, and it lit a fire that's still burning," said Wallace Santos , CEO and Founder of Maingear. "This build isn't just about nostalgia. It's a thank you and a flex. A tribute to the game that made us chase power, and a not so subtle reminder that Maingear still builds the most badass PCs around."



