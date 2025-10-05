Luna Wireless Game Controller For PC And Mac Hits A Great New Low Price





Most of the attention on PC and console gaming controllers gets centered on Microsoft's Xbox and Sony's DualSense wireless gamepads, but those are not the only options. One that flies under the radar is Amazon's Luna wireless controller. While designed specifically for Amazon's Luna cloud gaming service, it's compatible with other platforms, and it's back down to an all-time low price ahead of Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days event.





The Prime Big Deal Days sales bonanza starts this Tuesday, October 7 are precisely 12:01 a.m. PDT and runs through October 8. We're anticipating a lot of of big discounts across a wide swath to product categories, as is typically the case with Prime deal events.





official Luna wireless controller for $39.99 at Amazon (43% off). That's $30 off the MSRP and it matches the lowest price it's ever been, with the controller having previously fallen to the same price a few, brief times. In the meantime, you can score thefor. That's $30 off the MSRP and it matches the lowest price it's ever been, with the controller having previously fallen to the same price a few, brief times.





If you're a fan of Microsoft's Xbox controller, there's a good chance you'll like the Luna controller too, as it sports a similar design and feel. It works best with Amazon's Luna service, as it connects using Cloud Direct to reduce round trip latency by 17 to 30 milliseconds compared to Bluetooth.





That said, it supports Bluetooth and also USB wired connections. That means you can use this controller on a Windows PC, Mac system, Fire TV devices, Android and iPhone devices, Chromebooks, and several smart TVs.













MSI's Force GC30V2 wireless controller, which is on sale for $19.99 at Amazon (50% off). While not quite an all-time low price—it recently dipped to $15.95 for a short stint—it's not far off and falls into affordable territory. Another option with a similar design language at a great price is, which is on sale for. While not quite an all-time low price—it recently dipped to $15.95 for a short stint—it's not far off and falls into affordable territory.





The Force GC30V2 features dual vibration motors for haptic feedback. It also sports a replaceable D-pad cover with a magnetic design (the controller comes with two covers), button switches that MSI claims are good for up to 2 million clicks, a 600 mAh battery that's rated for "at least 8 hours of gaming," and both wireless (via 2.4GHz dongle) and wired support.





Consider this controller if you're looking for a name-brand model without paying first-party prices.





Here are some more controller deals...







